Fill in gaps: ensuring a comprehensive recovery of the earthquake for the elderly in Myanmar





The collapse of social support structures

The earthquake had a deep and permanent effect on the elderly, especially by losing biomed social support networks. This was the most common result of reported, as 60 % of the older respondents determined that it was a major issue – a number that rose to 73 % among the elderly people with disabilities.

Community support was a lifeline for many, as 60 % of the respondents received help through local networks. However, this support decreased with age: While 77 % of people between the ages of 50 and 59 have reported their assistance, only 25 % of those between the ages of 80 and 89 years are.

It is concerned that nearly one in five elderly people (19 %) said they had not received any assistance at all since the earthquake. This increased to 33 % among the elderly people with disabilities and 46 % among those between the ages of 80 and 89, highlighting the urgent need to reach the most at risk.

Living and shelter conditions: damaged homes, and insufficient facilities

More than 51 % of respondents' homes have been destroyed in the earthquake, and since then, 49 % have lived in shelter.

Toilets are harmful or unsafe, as they are not entitled to 82 % of the respondents. The elderly people with special mobility problems are affected, and they face challenges in accessing toilets, bathing areas or clean water sources.

Food and water: high levels of need

Access to food and drinking water is another great concern. Only 62 % of the elderly said they managed to reach food, and 6 % of the reporting of any access to food. Likewise, many cannot reach safe water at home or in shelters.

Many elderly people depend on others to collect food or water for them, especially those who suffer from health conditions or disabilities. Distributions often fail to consider the specific needs or restrictions of the elderly.

Health and Mobility: Care for disruption and no transfer

The earthquake severely disrupts health services. While 86 % of the elderly reported at least one health condition, 50 % lacks adequate access to medicine, with no 20 % at all.

Moreover, the widespread destruction of roads, phone lines and general infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and places of worship has made it very difficult for people to access basic services such as medical care.

Emotional well -being: high pressure and anxiety

The emotional effect on the elderly is clear. 30 % of the respondents have reported an anxiety, isolated and immersed since the earthquake.

These feelings were more clear among older women and those who live alone (11 %). Many elderly people expressed their concerns about their future, safety and families of their families.

Disabled and greater danger

The elderly with disabilities face double challenges. In this evaluation, 43 % of the respondents had at least one disability. They are likely to lack services, are excluded from distributions, and they face larger barriers in front of the use of temporary shelters or cleaning facilities.

There is a great demand for auxiliary products to support the recovery of the elderly after earthquakes. 51 % said they need glasses, while 52 % set the need for other auxiliary devices not listed in the survey. However, only 11 % reported the presence of the devices they need, leaving many elderly people without the tools they need to deal with their lives and rebuild them.

What should happen now

The elderly in Myanmar who are affected by the earthquake have specific and urgent needs. Based on the results, Age Myanmar and Helpage International calls for:

Comprehensive aid that ensures that the elderly can access the food, water and shelter laundry facilities, including accessible toilets and bathing areas to access health care and basic medicines, especially for chronic conditions, emotional and psychological support, while paying attention to the restoration of the isolated elderly to the auxiliary devices and the participation of transportation devices in efforts in planning and recovery.

Humanitarian respondents must ensure that the elderly are not visible in this crisis. This means identifying them actively, communicating with them, listening to their needs, and adapting services to ensure that no person is left.

