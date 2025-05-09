San Jose Oarmquakes is to face in 2025 Lamar Hunt UPEN CUP ROUND from 16 in Paypal Park on May 20





Portland round of 16 open cup games available for broadcasting through CBS sports platforms and Paramount+

Portland, Oregon – Portland is scheduled to face the earthquakes in Lamar Hunt Us Open in 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, US football announced today. Kickoff was set at 7:30 pm on CBS Sports Network with Paramount+.

Woods advanced to the Lamar Hunt Us Open Cupn Open for 2025 after it fell on Tacoma Defiance 3-2 in the 32nd round on May 6 in the Starfire Sports complex. Zac McGraw opened the Timbers's Open CUP account with the first goal of the match in the first half, but Tacoma responded to two fast goals early in the second half to demand leadership. After his first appearance in the first team, the T2 Gage Guerra striker tied with Portland in the 81st minute and Kevin Kelsey concluded with a penalty kick at the time of stopping.

In 38 games in the US Open since 2004, wood has a total record of 21-17-0 in the tournament and 11-9-0 when playing on the road. It is worth noting that Timbers advanced to the quarter -finals four times (2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019) and for the semi -final rounds in 2013 and 2019. Portland retreated the San Jose team four times in the history of the open cup (2004, 2005, 2016, 2018), and won the award of two modern competing. The two sides have not yet faced San Jose in open play.

CBS SPORTS will provide a direct conformity coverage of the open cup through its linear and digital platforms, with each direct broadcast match on Paramount+ and choosing Matches Simulcasting on the CBS sports network and CBS SPS Golazo.

Now in version 110, Lamar Hunt UPEN CUP was crowned a champion since 1914 per year except for 2020 and 2021. The date full of date is conducted on one basis in one game and open to all the teams of professionals and amateurs associated with the United States. In 1999, the oldest continuous national football competition was renamed in the United States to honor the American soccer pioneer, Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 USA -Open Cup winner will receive a berth in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, and his name will be engraved to the Dewar Challenge Cup – one of the oldest disputed awards at the national level in American team sports – now on a permanent offer in the National Football Camel Hall in Fresco, Texas. The 2025 championship features a total of one million dollars, including a $ 600,000 prize for the hero.

