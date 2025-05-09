



We landed in Yangon in the middle of the night on April 1 and we went directly to the office of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) for Qatat. After a few hours of rest, we set out the next morning on a long trip for 6.5 hours to NayPyitaw, especially along the highway to join the team that already went there on March 30.

But about 100 km from the city, we started to see the effect of the earthquake – the cracks on the road, which is a flagrant reminder of the disaster. We entered this well -designed city, the capital of Myanmar, and we entered a hotel, where some of the displaced families that could have been tolerated.

In the evening, we met the rest of the emergency team to set goals for the coming days. As a medical coordinator, my role is to evaluate the health situation: evaluating both the medical facilities and urgent needs of the injured people.

Motherhood suite in the jewelry museum

Before the earthquake, NayPyidawdaw boasted with major medical institutions: a hospital of 1000 families, a 500 -bed hospital, a 500 -bed orthopedic hospital, 500 families hospital, and more. However, all of these large specialized hospitals cannot work at full capacity due to the structural damage of the facilities.

One of the most surprising examples of adaptation was to reuse 500-bed hospital. Patients, employees and some equipment were transferred to a special unprecedented jewelry museum that the earthquake was not touched. The owner, who is eager to help, welcomed the motherhood in his building and his vehicle. The museum, which was originally intended to be an upscale tourist attraction, became a health care space in emergency situations. Inside the major rooms, there were rows and rows of the family prepared for pregnant women about to give birth.

The mineral detection device at the entrance was a sorting point, with more interior offices used for previous birth and post -birth. Other rooms were converted into emergency wings, and the theater of operations already performed caesarean section. The employees, who were themselves, created a tents for sleeping in the complex, as well as the families of patients. A brick building was used in the back of the complex that looks like a train station, such as management offices and kitchen for employees.

