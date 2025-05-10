



Ashlail – If you feel a tremendous start on Saturday morning, it may be a hungry belly, but it was more likely an earthquake that shook west of North Carolina.

According to the American Geological Survey, there was an earthquake of 4.1 size at 9:04 am.

Usgs maps show that the origin of the earthquake was Greenback, Tennessee, which is about 30 miles south of Noxfille, Tennessee. Achletel is about 144 miles east Greenback.

Paul Carroso, a geophysic scientist with USGs in Golden, Colorado, said that people in Atell “definitely” felt the earthquake.

He told the citizen on May 10: “Until now (around 10:30 am) we have reports of 23,000 people who felt it in the area.”

The shaking in the far east, such as Charlotte and the north of the far north of Washington, DC, and in the far south of Atlanta, Georgia, according to the maps.

A lot of shaking?

Carroso said the earthquake in Atell was between III MMI and IV MMI. The modified mecalli intensity scale measures the amount of “shaking” in an area.

He said that the range in Roman numbers is I to X (from 1 to 10), with barely cognitive, and X means complete destruction.

“MMI II-IV is a moderate vibration, chandeliers may move back and forth, but we do not expect any harm,” Caroso said.

Will there be vibrations?

“There is a possibility that there will be horizontal tremors,” Caroso said. Usgs explains that there is a 5 % probability of final tremors. These are usually less intense than the original wireless tremor.

More: What is the most powerful earthquake in the history of North Carolina? 6 of the top 8 were in the west of NC

How active is the seismic point of view?

Caroso said that since 2000, there have been four earthquakes in a radius of 75 miles of Ashlal greater than 3.5 size.

In the past 25 years, there have been 169 earthquakes greater than 2.5 size in a radius of 75 miles from Atell.

According to previous Citizen Times reports, earthquakes exceeding 3.5 size have been concentrated in western North Carolina:

February 21, 1916: Skyland, 5.5.jul. 8, 1926: Mitchell Province, 5.2. Success. 9, 2020: Sparta, 5.1. 31, 1861: WilkesBoro, 5.1.May 13, 1957: MCDOWLLL COUNTY, 4.1.nov. 24, 1957: Jackson Province, 4. Gul. 2, 1957: Boncumb Province, 3.7. 5, 1981: Henderson Province, 3.5.

More: The tropical storm Helen was damage

More: In the aftermath of Helen, the boycott eyes raise property taxes to finance operations while recovering

Karen Chavez is the executive editor of citizens. Tips, comments, questions? Email it on [email protected].

