



An earthquake of 4.1 filling in Tennessee woke up to families and shakes homes in distant places such as Atlanta, where tremors spread across parts of the southern United States on Saturday morning. No significant injuries or damage were reported immediately.

The USGS website (USGS) said that the earthquake arose shortly after 9 am EST, about 12 miles (20 km) from Greenback, Tennessee, about 30 miles (48 km) south of November.

“More than 23,000 reports from the audience were received by USGs in the first hour after the earthquake,” Usgs spokeswoman Iisha Davis told Associated Press in an e -mail. Meteorologists at television news stations serving Georgia and North Carolina have also felt shaking.

There is a 5 % chance of 4 or a large tremor next week, according to USGs.

Gabriela Riley was making pies with her husband when they felt their entire home in Brasillon, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta.

“Our roof fan started vibrating for 10 seconds,” she said. “I believed that a giant plane flew down in the neighborhood, but my husband said:” No, this was definitely an earthquake. “

Jason Back was still in bed in his home outside Novsfil when he felt the walls that were shaken and heard a roar that was loud enough to wake his family and the dog to start the bark.

“In East Tennessee, I was used to hurricanes and floods, this type of things,” said Pak. “It is unusual to have an earthquake.”

Pack has seen tremors before, although this is the strongest he felt in Tennessee.

“Although this was small, it is a good reminder – if it is a big earthquake, do you know what to do? Drop, cover and continue if you are inside,” said Pak, retired FBI agent who is now working in crisis contacts. “Stay away from the buildings if you are outside.”

The damage usually does not occur from earthquakes until it reaches the size of more than 4 or 5, according to USGs, although it depends on variables such as building construction, soil and distance from the center.

Davis said that the southeastern United States has carried the danger of a major earthquake, especially around the seismic zone in the new Madrid to the west and in the seismic zone in East Tennessee, where an earthquake occurred on Saturday.

Since 1950, 15 other seasons of 4 or larger have occurred 155 miles (250 km) from an earthquake on Saturday. The largest of these was a 4.7 earthquake near Noxfel in November 1973.

Recently, two tremors hit the seismic zone in December 2018. One of them was an earthquake of 4.4 people focusing in Decaturt, Tennessee, south of Noxfil. She shook homes as long as Atlanta.

Another earthquake hit a few days after 3.0. Its position was about 2 miles (4 km) southeast of the amulet, near Noxfil. He was also physical in parts of Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Davis said the seismic waves of earthquake are spreading more efficiently in the eastern United States compared to the West due to the geology of the region.

She said: “The earthquakes in the east feel a much greater distance and by more people.”

