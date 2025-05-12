Dozens of agencies are involved in multi -state earthquake response exercises news





Memphis, Tin – More than 30 agencies are preparing for the worst scenario.

Disaster response exercise is called “awakening guard 2025”, and throughout Tennessee, starting on Monday and ends on Sunday, May 18. More than 30 agencies, including the Tennessee Military Ministry, will participate in the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and Tennessee, the National Guard, where the National Guard was in Tennessee, where there were guards on Saturday, where there were guards on Saturday. Atlanta.

People who live in the middle of the south wondered for years when “Big One” hits based on our proximity to the seismic zone in the new Madrid. It is the most active seismic area east of the Rocky Mountains with about 150 earthquakes annually.

The training exercise depends on an earthquake of 7.5 in size that occurs along the seismic zone in the new Madrid near the province of Tipton. These dozens of agencies will participate in training events in locations all over Tennessee, including at Meltingon Momfis Airport. These crews will work together to respond to many situations, conduct search and rescue, critical location security, and to respond to infrastructure failure.

The army said that due to the huge exercise, people may notice a greater military presence in some areas throughout the state, including in Shelby Province.

The middle of the south is near one of the most dangerous earthquakes in the country: the seismic zone in the new Madrid. In the nineteenth century, a huge earthquake along the rift line seemed to see the Mississippi River was running back. The new Madrid extends through West Tennessi, even Missouri and Arskasas. To the east in Tennessee, there is a seismic zone east of Tennessee. The 4.1 earthquake that rocked the rift line. No injuries were reported in this earthquake. East Tennessee is one of the most active areas in the eastern United States. Earthquakes tend to be smaller, but they spoke more frequently than the new Madrid.

Some scientists believe that it is a sign that the North American painting is slowly changing and that both regions may become more active in the coming years. Earthquakes do not follow timelines, and with two active publishing scents, Tennessee has twice the reason for staying ready for a plan in place only in a state.

According to Eisha Davis with the United States Geological Survey, 15 other seismology of 4 or larger has occurred 155 miles from an earthquake on Saturday since 1950. The largest number of these earthquakes was 4.7 earthquake near Noxfel in November 1973.

Earthquakes occur more often than some people realize. People usually do not feel earthquakes and do not cause damage until you reach the level of 4-5. Since March, the Memphis University Center for Seismological Research and Information has reported about 12 earthquakes in the middle of the south along the new Madrid. The most recent of those who signed Monday morning, north of Redlie. An earthquake was 2.4 size.

