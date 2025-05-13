



Louisville, Kentucky –

After hitting earthquakes in the east of Tennessee and in the center of Kentucky during the weekend, experts say they were not associated with each other.

An earthquake measured 4.1 Green Back Tennessee on Saturday, shook homes in the far south of Atlanta.

On Sunday morning, another earthquake felt in the province of Jisamin, Kentucky. This one measured as 2.8 on the Richter scale.

The professor of geology at the University of Luisville, Jaafar Hadizadeh, said that the albumin came from different seismic areas.

“[In Louisville] We are in a group or area, including the seismic zone in the new Madrid. East Tennessee, south of Apalashian, and Carolinas in a seismic area. This earthquake (in Jisamin Province) occurred in the middle.

Hadizadeh said there was no earthquake on the rift line. Instead, it was likely to be the cause of pressure from inside the Earth.

Hadizadeh said: “These earthquakes have the time of return. Such an earthquake in East Tennessee has the time of return from 15 to 20 years of this size.

Hadizadeh said: “In Luisville, we look at the earthquakes that affect us from the seismic zone in the new Madrid, about 190 miles away. Statistically, we get these earthquakes, 4.0 or 5.0, every five to six years.”

The last time there was a large earthquake, with a size of 7 or higher, in our area in 1812. An earthquake of 8.8 magnitude that shook New Madrid, Missouri. It has even caused the Mississippi River to flow backward.

Hadizadeh said that these types of earthquakes occur only every 800 to 1000 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlky.com/article/how-common-earthquakes-kentucky/64747916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

