World Health Organization (WHO)Results Report 2024It shows progress in global health goals, even in the time of increasing financial insecurity.

Report, published in frontSeventy -eight world health assemblies (May 19-27, 2025), represents a medium-term assessment of WHO success in the implementation of the 2024–2025 program budget, providing a recording of progress according to the strategic priorities of the thirteenth general work program, 2019-2025.

The report emphasizes who is working in over 150 countries, territories and provides updating the implementation of the thirteenth general work program, which also shows the achievements so far and the challenge that are ahead.

“This report shows that, with support, many countries are progressing in a large range of health indicators, helping their population live a healthier life, providing them with greater access to basic health services and maintaining them safer against healthcare cases,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the Director General. “In the world of multiple overlapping challenges and limited resources for global health, these results show why the world needs strong and sustainably funded, which, providing high quality, reliable support that countries and their people rely on.”

Progress on triple billion of goals

The report shows significant progress in covering basic health services, emergency protection and enjoying healthier lives. However, progress is insufficient to achieve the goals of sustainable development associated with health by 2030.

On the first billion – 1 billion more people who benefit from universal health coverage – it is estimated that 431 million more people, close to half of the goal, covered with basic health services without catastrophic health consumption. This progress is largely guided by improvements of labor in health care, an increased approach to contraception and expanded antiretroviral therapy HIV. However, people continue to face financial difficulties and challenges in immunization programs still exist.

As for the second billion – 1 billion people who are better protected from health emergency cases – 637 million more people are better protected by stronger willingness, supervision, working force capacity and fair tools and services, supported reforms such as amendments to international health regulations. However, financial restrictions threatens efforts to the pandemic response. In the face of the outburst of bird flu H5n1, there is a continuous need for pandemic willingness. After more than three years of negotiations, which Member States have a pandemic agreement assembled This will be considered to be considered on the upcoming World Health Assembly. The draft proposal includes measures for increased research infrastructure, emergency global health workforce and other key mechanisms to prevent and respond to pandemic threats.

For the third billion-1 billion more people who enjoy better health and well-being-shows that 1.4 billion more people live with better health and well-being, which outweighs the initial goal. This is due to the reduced use of tobacco, improved air quality, pure household fuels and access to water, sanitary and hygiene (Wash). Key challenges lie in solving increased consumption of obesity and alcohol.

However, achieving goals is facing growing challenges. Pause in foreign assistance and reduction of health budgets additional stress already with fragile health systems, especially in communities with the highest health needs. Financial limitations threaten efforts to pandemic response. Reduced funding will also undermine hard progress.

Who has taken concrete steps to become more effective and effective, including improvement of operational efficiency and transparency through digital innovations, improved support services and stronger risk and security systems. 2024, who strengthened their support for generation, access and use of data that mitigated the path for multiple programs based on evidence and time influence.

Prominent achievements

Seven countries eliminated a neglected tropical disease in 2024, reaching 54 countries that eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease. The Guinean worm disease is now closer to eradication.

Who awarded 481 International not -suchobic names for medicines and 185 countries that approached WHO Nomenclature of Medical Devices Data.

Seventy million more people had access to mental health services by the end of 2024, and at least one million people living with a mental health condition were given treatment.

Emergency campaign in Gaza Strip vaccinated more than half a million children.

With the support of African centers for the control and prevention of diseases, which distributed 259,000 MPOX tests in 32 countries. Globally speaking, 6 million doses of MPOX vaccine are pledged.

Which coordinated answers to 51 degrees emergency cases in 89 countries and territories. Who -these emergency medicine teams have performed more than 37,000 operations and supported the prevention and control of infection, washing, trauma care and mental health support.

Who have trained over 15,000 health services and policy creators in more than 160 Member States in resolving refugee and migrants' health needs.

WHO COOPERATION WITH UNICEF and other UN agencies resulted in many years of financing programs in 15 high load countries, reaching 9.3 million children and saving the estimated million lives.

Increasing efficiency, a global web to certify digital health supported who has now enabled about 2 billion people to carry digital health cards.

Who recognizes the lasting commitment of Member States and will cooperate with new and existing donors and partners to provide additional funds. Providing predictable, sustainable and resistant financing is the key goal of the investment circle, which mobilized more than $ 1.7 billion in the USD 71 promise promise, covering 53% of voluntary financing needs.

The results of the results are crucial for WHO's responsibility to the Member States. This report ensures that funding is used to achieve influence, the results are regularly measured, and future needs are properly identified on the basis of lessons.