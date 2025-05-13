



The University of Napoli was evacuated after the Camp Fleejri earthquake.

Camp Fleejri was shaken in Italy, a very seismic area near Naples in the southern Campania area, with an earthquake of 4.4 water after midday on May 13.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) said in a statement that the earthquake occurred at 12.06 kilometers depth off the coast of Bozououli.

The earthquake was the same high density as those in March and May – the strongest to hit Camp Fleeji in four decades – and comes after the area had an earthquake of 3.9 in February.

There were no immediate reports on injuries or damage to property as a result of the earthquake followed by a 3.3 -size bounce tremor.

Schools were evacuated in the area and local trains services were suspended.

Firefighters said they were doing structural checks on the buildings in the Bozwoli area in Camp Fleejri, west of Naples.

It was clear that the tremor was perceived in parts of Napoli and led to the evacuation of the Vooriogroita campus at Federico II University de Napoli, according to the newspaper El Matino.

Camp Fleejri

A regional garden announced 20 years ago, the Campi Flegrei area is a very seismic zone of Calderas SleveLcanic, located to the west of Napoli and about 50 km of Mount Vesuvius.

Camp Fleegeri's volcano erupted last time in 1538, but earthquakes were common in the region since 1950, with seismic disorders increased in the early 1980s.

Experts believe that the last height of seismic activity is linked to the radations, a phenomenon that includes the gradual height or the descent of part of the surface of the earth, caused by the filling or emptying of the Underground Underground Rooms or Water Thermal Activity.

There are 15 cities in the Campi Felgrei area with a population combined with more than half a million people living in the so -called “red zone” at the most vulnerable.

Last year, the Italian government announced new measures in light of the increasing seismic activity in the region, and to update emergency plans for a possible group evacuation.

Photo: Pozzuoli, Campi Flegrei. Credit image: Juma / Shutterstock.com.

