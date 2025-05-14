



The Greek authorities issued a warning from a tsunami to the largest island in Greece after an earthquake of 5.9 in the eastern coast of Creet.

The tremor was struck near the Casos and Carbethos Islands, and the younger islands near the eastern coast of Sierrit in the Mediterranean.

The Geodamic Institute in Athens reported that the earthquake was a depth of 35 km (22 miles), but no damage or injuries has been reported since the earthquake occurred. The authorities urge people to stay awake.

The Ministry of Greece for Climate and Civil Protection Crisis has issued a warning on social media, saying: “A 5.9 -sized earthquake 48 km from Kasu.

The tremor felt far like Egypt

Gigantic

The UK's Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom has no advice to travel in relation to Syste or Greece so far, but the British can continue its advice on its website.

Visitors were notified of trips to East Crete, Caso or Carbathos by monitoring updates from the Greek authorities, who said that all earthquakes do not cause tsunami, but staying on a state of alert is necessary.

The ministry warned, “Stay away from the areas on the seashore until the competent authorities informed you that the danger has ended.”

Officials warn against approaching the beach to see a tsunami, adding, “When you see a tsunami coming, it is possible that it is too late to avoid it.”

The latest developments

Meanwhile, flights appear largely not affected by the earthquake. Casos Island Airport and Karatos Island Airport continued to work normally.

Hiraklion International Airport on Crete has not reported any cancellation or disturbances in its flight schedule. However, Rhodes International Airport is suffering from simple delays, but public air travel in the region is still functional, according to Flightradar.

Since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not warn against traveling to Greece, vacationers will not be eligible for special cancellation conditions or full recovered amounts.

The cancellation policies depend on individual holiday providers, and travelers must contact them directly with regard to currencies.

Crete earthquake: Where was the center of the earthquake? Usgs

On an equal footing, travel insurance claims will not be based on safety concerns, unless the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advice changes. Some insurance policies include natural disaster coverage, so travelers must verify their policies and consult with their insurance companies.

Greece is located on the border between African and Orthodox tectonic panels, which makes seismic activity common in the region.

Crete is known as one of the most earthquakes in Europe. For example, in October 2021, an earthquake of 6.3 hit the island just weeks after the death of one dead person was killed and dozens were injured.

Likewise, earlier this year, Santorini witnessed unprecedented levels of seismic activity for several weeks.

