A very rare video clip shows that the Earth is torn violently during the earthquake





This looks very terrifying. The first of its kind

An amazing video clip taken in Myanmar during the 7.7 March earthquake is what scientists believe may be a unique recording of the rift rift and the visual point where the land is divided into the main rift line, at work.

The video, which became virus on Redit earlier this week, appears the moment when the Earth begins in the earthquake. The gate is open with the appearance of cracks in the cement when it seems a corridor; The huge fissure appears on the ground outside the gate, and the right half of the visible landscape slips back. The dust rises with the ground continues to move and extend the distance.

According to direct science, registration in the solar energy project for green energy has been captured in the Tha Pyay Wa, Mandalay, a solar power plant.

“This is our best video clip by rupture of the surface from a very large earthquake,” said Rick Aster, the geophysical scientist at Colorado State University, told Live Science, “This is our best video clip by rupture of the surface from a very large earthquake. “

sliding

Myanmar sits on the mistake of the epic, a major Asian rift line. The mistake of the epic is a mistake in slipping, which means that tectonic panels below the surface of the earth move horizontally against each other.

“The actual part of the ground that slides side by side moves from the surface to perhaps [12 to 19 miles] Depth, “I told Astr Living Sciences.

“I have no doubt that earthquake scientists will take a closer look at this,” he added. “This is likely to lead to a type of publication at some point, if the site and other details can be resolved.”

Official death charges differ, but recent estimates from the United Nations (United Nations) says that the high capacity earthquake claims more than 3,800 people and left thousands of others wounded in the wake. Thousands of homes, companies and other structures have been destroyed, including historical and cultural religious sites, according to the New York Times.

The situation is still comfortable. Myanmar was controlled by the Military Council and was already in the midst of a brutal civil war and a widespread humanitarian crisis when it struck the earthquake. Now, as the seasonal wind season approaching the region quickly, the United Nations warns that families and towns will face the threat of landslides and floods.

