5.1 The size of the earthquake, the tremors of Türkiye, no losses were reported





An earthquake measuring 5.1 Türkiye on Thursday, causing panic, but no damage was reported, amid increasing seismic interests in the region.

New Delhi:

Türkiye witnessed a mild earthquake on Thursday afternoon, which led to panic in several areas where the tremors were widely perceived. According to official earthquake data, the earthquake recorded 5.1 on the Richter scale and was hit around 3:46 pm local time.

The earthquake center is about 14 km northeast of Colo. The tremors were strong enough to feel in multiple areas, including the capital, Ankara. When the land shook, the residents rushed from their homes and buildings in fear. Fortunately, no injuries or injuries have been reported yet.

The state -run Iranian Mehr agency confirmed that the effects of the earthquake were also perceived in the vicinity, but stressed that there was no major harm or loss in life.

This last earthquake comes just one day after a 6.1 -sized earthquake was struck near the Greek region. The close timing of these seismic events has increased the public's attention, especially in Türkiye – a country with a long history of destructive earthquakes.

The memories of the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria in February 2023 are still new. The initial earthquake was measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, followed by a 7.5 -sized tremor and many severe final tremors. The entire buildings collapsed, leaving cities and cities in ruin. The disaster got about 59,000 lives in Türkiye and 8,000 in Syria, making it one of the most bloody earthquakes in modern history.

Seismologists warn that Türkiye is located in one of the most active areas on the ground, where African, Eurasian and Anatolia paintings converge. This field is located in the integration area known as seismic stress accumulation. Experts believe that this geological preparation makes Türkiye vulnerable to high -sized earthquakes, and may reach 9.0.

Emergency services advised the population to follow safety measures and stay in knowledge, as the seismic activity of the region is still closely monitored by scientists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/51-magnitude-earthquake-jolts-turkey-no-casualties-reported-2025-05-15-990485 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos