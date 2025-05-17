















The map displays the location of the earthquake center (the Red Star) of an earthquake 5, which occurred on May 16, 2025 in Diane Ben, north of Vietnam.





Ngawin Xuan Anna, director of the “Vietnam earthquake information” and a tsunami warning center under the Earth Sciences Institute, told the Toy Tree (Al -Shabab) that the earthquake occurred at 11:17 am at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

Many residents of Diane and Lao Kay felt shakes from the earthquake.

The Vietnam earthquake center and the Tsunami Warning Center continue to monitor this seismic activity.

Thana, who is residing in Diane Ben, said that she was inside her house when she shook strongly.

“The house was shaking violently, I was afraid to collapse. Fortunately, the earthquake continued only about three to four seconds.”

“Our family was lunch when the table tools began to shake, everyone dropped the vessels and ran abroad,” said Kwang Thi loan, residing in the Muong Cha area.

About 200 km from the earthquake center, Thawi in Lao Kai also informed her feeling of tremors.

“I was lying down and looking at my phone when I felt a few seconds,” she recalls.

In the area of ​​Epicientter, Bui Van Kieu, Vice -Chairman of the People's Committee in the city of MUONG Cha of the District, said he had never felt this strong before.

“There was a very strong vibration for 20-30 seconds,” said Qio.

“Many household items fell and were damaged.

After the earthquake, the city authorities requested local villages and residential areas to report the situation.

“Until now, no damage has been reported.”

Dien Bien Province is located in the northwestern region of Vietnam, where there are two main seismic lines, Dien Bien – Lai Chau and MA River – Son La, Interestct, making the area vulnerable to frequent earthquakes.

According to historical records, three important seasons of sizes of 5.3 to 6.9 have occurred in Diane.

These include an earthquake-6.9 in 1935 in the Diane Ben, an earthquake of 6.7 in 1983 in the city of Tuwan Jiao, and an earthquake of 55 years in 2001 in the city of Diane Ben Vu.

A -5.3 earthquake in 2001 caused an estimated 2110 billion dollars ($ 8 million) as compensation, which destroyed many structures.

In 2019, a 4.3 earthquake was recorded in the MUONG Ang.

In March 2022, an earthquake of 4.5 in Diane Ben Dong County, Diane Ben.

In Vietnam, earthquakes are classified with sizes of 5 to 5.9 as moderate.

These earthquakes can cause moderate damage to severe damage to bad designed structures, the minimum damage to the buildings that have been well built, and may lead to losses depending on the specific conditions.

Globally, there are 1000 to 1500 earthquake each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.tuoitre.vn/magnitude-5-earthquake-strikes-northern-vietnam-103250516182405565.htm

