Seventy -eighth World Health Assembly is convened from May 19 to May 27, 2025.
Seventy -eight sessions of the World Health Assembly (Wha78) will be convened from May 19 to 27, 2025 in Geneva in Switzerland, under the theme “One World for Health”.
The Health Assembly will bring together a high -level country representatives and other stakeholders in resolving health challenges. This year's gathering comes at the central moment for global health, as Member States are facing the emergence of threats and great shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.
This year's topic emphasizes who is a lasting commitment to solidarity and equality, pointing out that even in an unprecedented time, everyone, everywhere, should have an equal chance of living a healthy life.
Defining the moment: a pandemic agreement
The very expected moment of the WHA78 will be considered by the pandemic agreement, a significant proposal that has developed over three years of intense negotiations of the interviewee negotiating body, composed of all Member States. The adoption of the agreement is an opportunity to once in a generation to protect the world from repeating suffering caused by Pandemia Covid-19. The proposal will ever be presented to approval in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution Who, which gives members to the members the authority to achieve global health agreements.
“This year's World Health Assembly will be truly historic with countries, after 3 years of negotiations, given the adoption of the first global compact to better protect itself against pandemic,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, which is the general director. “The pandemic agreement can make the world a safer strengthening of cooperation between countries honestly in preparing, prevention and response to pandemic.”
Key priorities
Who is sustainable financing is a key priority of the Health Assembly. Member States will consider a 20% increase in the estimated contributions (membership fees), according to the following budget of the program 2026–2027 (PB26-27). PB26–27, also for the approval of the Health Assembly, is first full biennium under who is Fourteenth General Work Program (GPW14), which is a global health strategy for 2025–2028. Program budget for 2026–2027. In the consultations of the Member States, they were in the counseling, to prioritize priority activities and adjust the budget of the current financial reality, reducing it by 22%, at $ 4.267 billion, from the original proposed budget of $ 5.3 billion.
Repiritization of WHO work, including the cost of saving the costs and adjustments of the budget, will also be applied to the current year, 2025. The goal is to focus on the basic operation and increase in efficiency. Repriorization is a crucial step to reconcile who is resources with the most urgent global health needs and restoring the goals of sustainable development related to health (SDGS).
Sustainable funding was one of several transformation priorities set by the CEO of WHO to ensure more efficient and more impressive who was when he first assumed his duty. On Tuesday, May 20, there will be a A high -level pledge moment for a circle of investmentwhere it is expected that Member States and philanthropy will publish financing for whom.
Member States will evaluate progress reached last year, including an overview 2024. The results report – The final report that measures progress towards a triple billion goals within its thirteenth general work program.
Other prominent agenda
Health Assembly will consider approximately 75 objects and sub-old and is expected to approve more than 40 resolution/decision, many of which were presented by the Executive Committee at 156th Session (EB156), where previously discussed.
The packaged agenda includes a diverse range of topics in the WHO work program of labor, such as labor for health and care, antimicrobial resistance, emergency health, readiness, Polio, climate change and social connection as health determinants, among other issues.
Awards and recognition
On Friday, May 2, May 2, the President of WHA will present awards and awards for public health, acknowledging the exceptional contribution of individuals and organizations for public health improvement.
The general director is also expected to announce two awards to the Global Health CEO in the morning on Tuesday, May 20th.
Key events and side activities
Forty -five official secondary events will be held in the Palais DES nation from Monday, May 19 to Saturday, May 24 (see Complete list). A list of other events is available here.
The high -level promise event will be held on Tuesday, May 20, from 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm in the XVIII room in Palais des Nations. Event: Sustainable financing Who for the influence on the new global health landscape will serve as a platform for Member States and partners to announce promises and obligations to the investment circle. More details and webcast.
Ministerial Round Table on data and sustainable financing It will be held on Wednesday, May 21, from 1:00 pm to 14:20 in Road XVIII at Palais des Nations. This high-level roundtable will bring together ministers of health and finance, global partners and technical leaders to identify scalable actions that strengthen health data under the leadership in the country and sustainable financing strategies for universal health coverage and SDGs associated with health. More information: here.
Due to resources limit, additional events will be limited. WHA78 will take place in a challenging financial environment. Several actions have taken WHO in an effort to contain expenses, including a reduction in speech time when it is possible, to reduce the evening sessions to minimal, seriously limiting hospitality, display and exhibits, and events costs, including administrative cost savings measures.
Member States and partners organize events on the margins of that. More information through Wha guide AND WHA78 Pages through the UN Foundation.
Settlement of the time line of the assembly
- Monday, May 19: Morning: opening of the Assembly; including the presidential address and address of Dr. Tedro Adhanoma Ghebreyesus, general director. The Committee A begins discussions on the pandemic agreement in the afternoon.
- Tuesday, May 20: Morning: Adoption of the Pandemic Agreement (expected), followed by a high level segment with statements by the dignitaries and main speech of the general director and the award of the Global Health General. In the afternoon, Committee A: Discussion on the proposed budget of the 2026–2027 program, including the discussion on the increase in the alternating current. Evening: High level of bite for a WHO Circle
- Wednesday, May 21: Hour lunch: Minister's roundtable on data and sustainable financing
- Friday, May 23: Morning: presentation Public Health and Prizes Awards
The agenda and the Times can change. A daily magazine will be published every morning on WHA78 Pages of Documents provide more detailed information about daytime times.
Sessions before and after compiling
The Health Assembly will be held after the forty seconds of the program of the program, budget and administrative committee of the Executive Board (Pbac42), which is held from May 14 to 16.
After the assembly, 157. Executive Board (EB157) The meeting will be held on May 28 and May 29, appointing the next regional director for the African region Who on the agenda. Related to this item, a special session of the AFRO Regional Committee will be held on Sunday, May 18, to appoint a candidate for the post of regional director. Webcast public sessions EB157 and related documentation is here.
About the World Health Assembly
As is the highest decision -making body, the World Health Assembly determines the policy of the organization and approves its budget. The Health Assembly participate in delegations of all Member States.
