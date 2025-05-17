The agency defines plans to improve the discovery of the earthquake





Cable System: uneven spreading of monitoring stations in Taiwan contributes to accidental errors in advanced warning systems, an earthquake doctor said.

Written by Lin Chih Yi and Jake Chung / employee correspondent, with employee writer

Wu Shin Fu (吳健富) said in an interview published on Friday by the Tai Times.

With the presence of Taiwan on the border between the Philippine and Tektonia panels, it is on an earthquake belt, so it is important to the location of the seismic detection stations.

He said that the stations should be in locations that can be accessed close to the signals of the signal network and power stations to facilitate easy maintenance, but they must be close to seismic centers to determine earthquakes and provide more accurate information about their scaling.

Photo: Chen Chea Joy, Taipei Times

He added that if it is very far, it delays detection and alerts.

Wu said that the unequal spread of the Taiwan earthquake detection stations contributes to cross errors made by advanced warning systems, noting that a large 4.5 earthquake in Xia -County on Wednesday led to warnings in Titung Province, although only a size 1.

In 2020, CWA completed nine detection stations and a 735 km length of cable monitoring system along the eastern coast of Yilan to Oluanpi in PingTung (鵝鑾鼻 鵝鑾鼻), and the Taiwan point in the far south of Taiwan, adding that it is looking to build additional centers and expand the monitoring system to the south of Taiwan.

Research shows that the 8 -year -old seasons size is about 100 years, and the size of 8.5 is about 250 years, and about 9, about 1000 years.

Wu said that the extension of the surveillance system in the south of Taiwan is to monitor the geological activity of the Mariana trench, which had no major earthquake in the past six decades, with the exception of an earthquake of 7.6 in 1996.

He said that we may be in a declining country, but we cannot exclude the possibility that if an earthquake occurred in the Mariana trench about 40 years ago, Kaohsiung has been shaken with an earthquake of 4 size and faces 5 meters.

He said that CWA will continue to develop advanced warning technology, adding that it applies the regional model for advanced warnings, which require data from three or four stations to determine the location of the earthquake and calculate its size.

Wu said that the model at the site currently preferred by academics does not only need data from two or two stations, but they have a greater error margin, adding that CWA is still trying how to combine the two models.

