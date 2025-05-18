



Stop analysis

Description

On March 28, 2025, a 7.7 -magnitude earthquake struck in the center of Myanmar, with the mile center near the epic and Mandalay. After twelve minutes, a strong bounce tremor followed 6.7 curtains, which exacerbated the destruction caused by the main earthquake. The tremors resulted in widespread destruction in five regions: Sagaing, Mandalay, Southern Shan, NayPyidaw, and Bago. These areas were already facing complex humanitarian needs with an estimated 17.2 million people residing in the affected areas. As of April 22, 2025, the Ministry of Disaster Management (DDM) reported 3,757 deaths, 5,107 injuries, and 116 missing people. Nearly 206,977 people are still cultivated, including 41,733 individuals in 135 temporary locations.

The earthquake caused severe damage to critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and water systems. In total, more than 120,000 homes, 5,488 offices building, 640 health facilities, 431 schools, 77 bridges, 38 railways, and 405 roads (1).

After one month, material access to the most affected areas with Yangon to Mandalay the functional and operational corridor of heavy cars. However, between Mandalay and the Epic, the damaged bridges have a limited passage and can only support compounds that are less than 16 feet, which requires the division of loads of human goods. The roads between Mandalay and Nepidowo remain available through highways and standard roads. Traffic congestion continues along the main corridors where the alternative methods are limited, which requires accurate planning for travel to ensure the delivery of relief supplies and employees in time.

Wireless and wireless communications and mobile coverage have largely returned to normal. The supply of electricity is stable in most locations, as many societies complement energy through solar panels and street sounds operating in urban areas. In the epic, persistent energy disorders continue to affect the municipal water system that depends on electricity to attract water from the river, which leads to a shortage of water. In NayPyidaw, public facilities have resumed the regular operation to a large extent.

The center of Myanmar continues to experience repeated seismic activity. The earthquake sequence remains active. Overview of the impact on housing and response to the MRCS earthquake. (Source: IFRC) 3 months after the main instrument, with an average of three to five high -end tremors, registered daily during the first two weeks. According to the Ministry of Meteorology and Hydrology, at least 159 of the 199th, April 29, with the vast majority of April 20-27 focus, especially in Amarapora, materially and the surrounding areas. This includes large tremors measuring 5.9 and 5.6 size near the town of Naybyidaw and Wundwin on March 29 and April 13, respectively, in addition to additional tremors exceeding 5.0 at 16, 22 and 26 April in Sagaing and Mandalay. This prolonged seismic activity increased community safety fears and constitutes additional risks to damaged structures that contribute to continuing the collapse of construction and continued displacement. As a result, many families continue to have an outdoor shelter or in open areas.

(1) Evaluation of fast needs from April 13, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/myanmar/myanmar-earthquake-operation-update-2-mdrmm023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

