



Foxburo, Massachusetts (May 17, 2025)-The New England Revolution (5-4-3; 18 points) played a 0-0 draw against San Jose's earthquakes (5-6-3; 18 points), strangling the best attack in the league.

Tonight's draw witnessed that the revolution extends over its competitions, which were not defeated to six competitions in the league, where they collected the sixth clean paper of the season and the fifth closure in the last six MLS matches. By holding the strong San Jose crime without goals, and confining visitors to only one shot to the goal, the revolution maintained its position as the best defensive unit in the league with only 10 goals that were disposed of through 12 games.

New England was forced to decrease in the bench early, when striker Leo Campana, who delivered two shots at night, was injured in the leg in the 32nd. Diaz settled two shots per night, including a head in the 52nd minute, although former Revolutionary goalkeeper Erl Edwards Junior saved her, who entered the match in the first half in favor of San Jose to relief goalkeeper Daniel. Midfielder Carls Jill also participated in the attack with two shots, including one on the goal that Edwards saved.

After the first half without targets, earthquakes erupted almost in the 67th minute, when Paul Mary noun the crossbar. A minute later, the Cameroonian striker Ignato Ganago sent Gillett to madly when it seemed to break the ice by the end of the nearby publication, which led to a pass from a generation, although its goal was ruled.

At the New England nets, Aljaz Ivačič got the sixth clean sheet of the season behind a back line from Brayan Cealos, Tanner Beson, and Mamadou Fofana. Besson started the start against his former club, as New England got the fifth clean paper in the six games he started. On the wings, Israel, international Eli Vingold, appeared for the twelfth appearance in a row to open the season, while the local player Biton Miller scored his eighth consecutive start.

New England will now resume the Lamar Hunt Us Open CUP campaign with a round of 16 games on Tuesday, May 20 against Chicago Fire FC at Chapey Field, affiliated to the company of Anderson. At 7:30 pm ET is broadcast on Paramount+ and free once on Golazo CBS SPORTS. Listen to Brad Feldman and Matt Lapan calling the procedure at 98.5 The SPORTS HUB2.

New England extended its operation, which was not defeated to six consecutive games (4-0-2) in the league. Saturday celebrated the first meeting between New England and San Jose since 2019. The revolution has not now been defeated in its last eight meetings with San Jose (4-0) that dates back to 2013. New England allowed 10 goals through 12 games with six games, one behind MLS leader (Minnesota-7). New England is now 6-1-4 in the last 11 games at home against opponents of the Western Conference, including eight consecutive games without defeat (4-0-4). Matt Polster presented another 90 -minute seizure a day after signing the extension of the contract would keep the midfielder in New England until 2027. Aljaž Ivačič collected the sixth clean paper of this season, with his previous career match in the first half of 2022. Louis Diaz played for 58 minutes 58 minutes away. Costa Rica scored one shot on the target. Carls Gil had two high chances created to match one shot on the target.

Capsulerevolution Match #12NEW England Revolution 0 against San Jose Oarmquakes 0May 17, 2025 – Gillette (FoxBorough, Massachusetts.)

Referee: Ricardo Monterero Arassestht Referee: LYES Arfaassist

Weather: 68 degrees and partially appropriate: 31,078

Summary of misconduct: Ne – Brayan Cibalos (yellow card – tactical error) 31usj – Max Floriani

New England Revolution: Aljažčfer; MAMADOU FOPHANA, Brayan Cibalos, Andner Beaso (Tomás Chanlay 84 '); Matt Polster, Al -Hasan Yosh; Biton Miller, Carlis Gill ©: Leo Camban (Lue Dias

Unused alternatives: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Kigan Hughes, White Amsberg, Jackson Yuil

San Jose Oarmquakes: Daniel (Earl Edwards JR. 46 '); Daniel Moni, Red Roberts, Max Floriani; Jamar Ricketts (Dejuan Jones 59 '), Nick Fernandez (Beau Leroux 59'), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, Amahl Pellegrino © (Qusseni Bouda 59 '), Prestton Judd, Paul Marie (Josef Martinez 86 ')

Unused alternatives: Dave Romney, Ian Harks, Hernan Lopez, Beni Kikanovic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.revolutionsoccer.net/news/recap-revs-stretch-unbeaten-run-to-six-0-0-draw-vs-san-jose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

