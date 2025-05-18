



The Ministry of Environment at Türkiye, urbanization and climate change to prepare Istanbul to possible earthquakes by accelerating the transformation of risky buildings through its “half” campaign. The initiative currently covers the renewal of 62,000 residential and commercial properties throughout the city.

According to Anadolu (AA), ISTANBUL has approximately 1.5 million independent units, classified as at risk. The campaign provides financial support to real estate owners and allows rebuilding unsafe structures faster.

Building has already started on 21,000 homes and workplaces, while the project planning continues in 41,000 additional units.

According to the model led by the contractor in the campaign, homeowners receive a grant of 875,000 Time ($ 22,518), which is an equal amount in the loan and 125000 TL for transportation costs. This brings total support to each housing to 1.875 million TL.

Commercial real estate owners get a total of 1 million tons of support, which includes the TL 437,500 grant, and a TL loan 437,500 and 125,000 TL to move.

For large -scale projects that include multiple buildings on a shared block, the campaign provides a “existing transformation” model. In these cases, the Housing Development Department in Türkiye (Toki) or EMLAK KONUT GYO supervises the construction under the coordination of the Urban Transformation Directorate. Real estate owners receive a grant of 875,000 TL, deducted from the construction cost, with the remaining balance through long -term installments at reasonable prices.

For progress, buildings must be officially set as risky by testing the basic samples conducted by licensed institutions authorized by the ministry. Once the risks are announced, all elements must approve the establishment of ownership of buildings before applying through the municipality of Al -Maqqatat. Applicants sign grant agreements and loans on the specified dates. The operation is not performed through the e -government portal.

Payments for contractor companies are made in four stages: 30 % in the start of the project, 30 % after the structural completion, 30 % during plaster, and 10 % after issuing occupancy permits.

The payment of loans begin two years after the construction permit was granted, as it was distributed over 10 years, with no benefit in the first year. The subsequent payment is set annually by half of the consumer price index. Civilization does not depend on income or credit degree.

Transportation support includes a single time grant of 125,000 hy guardies per homes or work, or payment for tenants if there is, or for real estate owners.

