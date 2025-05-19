



While most of us are in a cracked window or a tremor under the foot, and its magical, devastating joint project with Exagonbyl, Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) – the sound of sweet shareholders ’profits is swinging. Welcome to Groningen, where houses collapse, ignore the floor, ignore a shell while polishing Esg.

In a rare act of a temporary seizure (it should not be confused with accountability), NAM announced that it will not resume the extraction of gas in Warfum until the court rules on an appeal from the province of Grenengen and the municipality of Het Hogleland. This is true: a shell earthquake stops temporarily – not because they realized that turning the area into seismic chaos may be doubtful in morals, but because they force themselves to wait another a few days before continuing the collapse of extraction.

This is the same shell-eXXON NAM, which turned vast areas of Groningen into geological Piñata over the past few decades. Thousands of houses have suffered from structural damage – the walls are cracked, the surfaces retreated, and the surfaces turned. Residents are now living in fear of their floor plates. But certainly, let's give a sleeping sleep for another eight years to really finish the task.

Climate Minister Sophie Hermanz, whose idea of ​​climate policy appears to include giving fossil fuel giants a green light for further extraction in 2025. Because there is nothing that says “energy transmission” like extending fossil fuels in the already disposed of. Bravo.

The people of Grenengen, however, there is no. On Friday, they ignited the protest and released a petition. Activists, residents and politicians such as Sandra Bakrman and business chief Chris Garrett in complete harmony called: “The government creates new problems while the old misery with broken and unsafe houses has not been resolved.”

You believed that a company like Shell may show a flash of remorse. But Shell does not do shame – it does not contribute to shareholders. And with empowerment factors such as Blackrock, he calls for fossil fuel freedom, why are you interested in pretending to be careful? As long as the quarterly profits flow, what is small side damage?

Shell loves to display her commitment to sustainability, flashing these bright brochures and videos of public relations that have been washed green, such as the witch that pulls ecosystems from a smoke hat. But peel the speech, and its work as usual: potholes, shaking, profit, repeat.

Let's not forget: Shell knows the damage it caused. Thousands of Groningen residents made claims, expanded reforms, and endured years of bureaucratic lighting. Meanwhile, the best Shals Nahleh elites to another banner in carbon emissions and the destruction of society.

So, here is Shell – the undisputed arrow champion of the sin, the Whisper of the Netherlands, and the institutional face of the environmental indifference. Groningen shakes, coincidence profits, and Blackrock gestures with the approval of the margin.

Graphics credit to Royalduchshellpl.com and John Donovan in cooperation with artificial intelligence.

Disclosure: This article was created with the support of artificial intelligence and reviewed by an editor.

Likewise:

Like downloading …

This site and sisters RoyaldutchellGroup.com, shellnazihistory.com, Royalduchshell.website, Johndonovan.website, Shellnews.net, and shellwikipedia.com, owned by John Donovan. There is also the Wikipedia sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://royaldutchshellplc.com/2025/05/18/shell-the-earthquake-whisperer-of-the-netherlands/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos