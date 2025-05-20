



In a significant public health achievement, Papua Nova Guinea (PNG) was confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to remove trahoma as a public health problem. Trachoma, neglected tropical disease (NTD) and the leading world infectious cause of blindness, no longer represent a threat to public health in the country. “Congratulations to the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea on this incredible achievement, said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus,” which is the general director. “This success shows what can be achieved when scientific and sustainable partnerships gather to serve the health and dignity of communities.” The official recognition was carried out during the 78th World Health Assembly held in Geneva in Switzerland, after a comprehensive examination of the Elimination of PNG. Trash causes bacteria Clamydia trachomatis and spread through personal contact, flies that were in contact with the discharge of the eye or nose and contact with the infected surfaces. Repeated infections can lead to scars, eyelid rotation and endlessly irreversible blindness. Globally, the disease remains endemic in many vulnerable communities where access to clean water is limited. Papua Nova Guinea tells the story of success “The achievement of the Papua of Nova Guinea is an example of medical science in action,” said Dr. Saia Ma'u Piukala, who is the regional director for the Western Pacific. “This reflects a deep understanding of local epidemiology and dedication to the use of real interventions for the right reasons. We commend the National Health Department, healthcare professionals, researchers and partners for their lasting efforts.” In PNG, the population-based surveys conducted in 2015 found signs of active trahoma in children but very low levels Clamydia trachomatisAs well as negligible levels of trahomatous trichiasis – advanced stages of disease that causes blindness. The next auxiliary survey of 2020 onwards confirmed that the affected children did not progress to a more serious illness. This epidemiological pattern, divided by other melanesian countries, provided the basis for a successful claim of PNG that he eliminated tray as a public health problem. Unlike many other countries where trahoma removal required surgical campaigns, administration of antibiotic drugs and target improvements in the approach of water, sanitary and hygiene, the success of PNG was guided by a strong supervision of the disease. The National Department of Earth Health, with the support of partners, has supervised a series of fast estimates, a survey on prevalence and an investigation at the community level. These efforts have confirmed that interventions throughout the Trahoma community are not justified. The PNG -Liquetage Program of Trahoma removed technical and financial support from WHO, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Fred Hollow Foundation, Brien Holden, Snessaves, PNG eyes and several other organizations. The program also benefited from scientific cooperation with the Institute for Medical Research by Papu New Guinea, a global trahoma mapping project, collaborative vision, tropical data and London school of hygiene and tropical medicine, among many others. Since 2016, WHO has confirmed 13 countries in the Western Pacific Ocean region to remove at least one NTD. Trahoma elimination is part of a wider progress on the NTD in the PNG -UI region of the Western Pacific Ocean. Trachoma is the first neglected tropical disease eliminated in PNG. After this successful validation, at a global level, 56 countries eliminated at least one NTD, including 22 others who eliminated trahoma as a public health problem. The PNG that connects these groups increases our collective momentum according to the goals of the NTD road 2021–2030. Who continues to support the countries in their efforts to eliminate the trash and other NTD, ensuring a healthier life for everyone, especially the most amazing.

