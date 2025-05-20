



Ryo Tatsuki is known as “Japanese Baba Vanga”, a manga and self -described artist whose ideas turn into caricatures and expected that the catastrophe will strike in the next few months. The first four months of 2025 have already seen a number of destructive natural disasters, which range from the deadly square between Thailand between Thailand. Hundreds of people have died and millions of dollars were damaged as a result of these disasters. Now, the horrific prediction provided by the “Papa Vanga” in Japan a warning worldwide. Let's take a closer look at the Japanese Papa Vanga and its prophets:

The huge tsunami is the prediction of the Japanese Papa Vanga in July 2025

The sea is “summarized” in southern Japan in July 2025, causing mega tsunami, according to Tatsuki, the forecasts of the Japanese Pope Vanga. Other horrific predictions I had made was an underwater volcano explosion that would create a tsunami, which will strike Japan, Taiwan and Indonesia. A more deadly catastrophic tsunami might be the one that happened in 2011.

The predictions mentioned in the book wrote “The Future I have seen”

Some of her claims are included in the “Future Manga” book, which she saw, from which she was launched. After the alleged fulfillment of one of its prophecies in 1999, the book gained wide recognition in 2011. Over the years, it is believed to have made a number of amazing precise predictions, and sometimes expects the exact day of the catastrophe. ??

Traveling concerns are raised by the predictions of the manga artist:

Japanese manga artist Rio Tatsuki caused concern by predicting a major disaster in July 2025. After predicting, travel works have noticed a decrease in the interest of visitors. During the last Easter holidays, some agencies reported the cancellation rates of up to 50 %. With visitors responding to the warning, which the artist linked to the previous precise predictions, travel reservations to Japan decreased significantly. Discover everything about astrology in the Times of India, including the daily constellations of the paper, rice, criminals, cancer, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagitrius, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/astrology/zodiacs-astrology/who-is-new-baba-vanga-earthquake-tsunami-and-massive-disaster-predicted-in-july-2025/articleshow/121289279.cms

