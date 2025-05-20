The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed to Mauritania that she eliminated trahoma as a public health problem, making it a seventh country in the African region of WHO to achieve this significant turning point. The certificate of certificate was received by the honorable Abdallah Sidi Mohamed Wedih, the Minister of Health and Aïch Vall Vergès, Ambassador Mauritania in Switzerland in seventy -eighth World Health Assembly.

“I congratulate the Government and the people of Mauritania on this achievement,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “This is another example of the incredible progress we have achieved against neglected tropical diseases and gives hope to many other nations that are still fighting trahomas that they can also eliminate this disease.”

Mauritania has a long history of fighting trahoma dating from the 1960s. However, it was not until early 2000 that the country conducted epidemiological research based on the population to mapping the trahoma with the support of blindness prevention organization (OPC), the Institute for Tropical Ophthalmology of Africa (Ioto) and WHO. Trahoma control activities have been integrated into the national program for the fight against blindness at the Ministry of Health.

Mauritania spent a safe WHO trahoma removal strategy with the support of a partner. These activities involved the provision of surgery for the treatment of the late blinding phase of the disease, performing massive use of antibiotic treatment with azithromycin, which Pfizer donated through the international initiative in Trahoma, carrying out the public awareness campaigns to promote the purity of faces and personal hygiene, as well as improvement of water supply and knowledge.

“Trahoma eliminating is a significant victory for public health in Mauritania,” said Dr. Charlotte Faty Ndiaye, who is a representative in Mauritania. “This success reflects the strong leadership and dedication of the Government, aided by the dedication of healthcare workers, communities and partners, with guidelines and support who will remain awake and support the country to preserve this success and protect those who are at risk of trahoma.”

Trachoma is another neglected tropical disease that is eliminated in Mauritania. In 2009, the country was already certified without the transfer of Dracunculiasis (Guinea-Gliste). Globally speaking, Mauritania joins 21 other countries confirmed by who eliminated trahoma as a public health problem. These are Benin, Cambodia, China, Gana, India, Iraq, Islamic Republic of Iran, the People's Democratic Republic of Lao, Malawi, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, Mjanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Gambi, Togo, Vanuatu and Vietnat. These countries are part of a wider group of 55 countries that eliminated one or more neglected tropical diseases.

Who supports the health authorities Mauritania to closely monitor the communities where Trahoma has previously been endemic to ensure that there is no increase in the disease.

The prevalence of the disease

Since April 2024, Trahoma has remained a public health problem in 37 countries with estimated 103 million people living in areas who require interventions against the disease. Trachoma is mostly found in the poorest and most serious areas of Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Western Pacific Ocean and the Middle East. The African region is disproportionately influenced by Trahoma with 93 million people living in risk areas in April 2024, which represents 90% of the Global Trahoma Load.

Significant progress has been achieved in the fight against Trahoma in the last few years, and the number of people who have demanded antibiotic treatment for trahoma in the African region has fallen by 96 million with 189 million in 2014 to 93 million of April 2024, which represented a 51%decrease.

After the success of Mauritania, there are now 20 countries in the African region aiming to eliminate trahoma.

Note to the editors

Trachoma is a neglected tropical disease. It is caused by a bacterial infection Clamydia trachomatiswhich spreads from a person to a person through contaminated fingers, fomed and flies that came in contact with the discharge from the eyes or nose infected. Environmental risk factors for transmitting transmission include poor hygiene, overcrowded households and inadequate access to water and sanitary means.

Trahoma elimination as a public health problem is defined as: (i) prevalence of trahomatous trichiasis “unknown to the health system” <0.2% in adults at ≥15 years (approximately 1 case per 1000 total population) and (II) overcome compared to 5 years compared to 1-9 in 9-9. antibiotic treatment, in every former endemic district; Plus (III) The existence of a system that is able to identify and manage the cases of trahomatous trichiaze, using defined strategies, with evidence of appropriate financial means to implement these strategies.

In order to remove trahoma as a public health problem, which recommends a safe strategy: a comprehensive approach to reduce the transmission of the causative body, to clean up existing infections and solve their effects.

Path map for neglected tropical diseases 2021-2030 targets on prevention, control, removal or eradication of 20 diseases and groups of diseases. Progress against trahoma and other neglected tropical diseases alleviates the human and economic burden that impose the most advanced world communities.