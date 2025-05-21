



Josh Bashium, CEO of Early Carning Labs, joins the leaders on the stage of the “Early Warning for All” committee in San Pedro Sola, Honduras, and discussing the decisive role in the early warning systems of the earthquake in reducing risks and saving life across the Americas and heroism.

San Pedro Sola, Honduras, May 20, 2025- (Benus Weair)-Josh Bashium, founder and director of early warning laboratories, participated in a high-level discussion episode hosted by the United Nations Office to reduce disaster risk (UNDRR), focused on the advancement of access to early American and Caribbean warning systems. The event occurred, which is part of Semana de la sostenibilidad 2025, in the Cortés Chamber of Commerce and Cortés in San Pedro Sola.

The session, titled “Early Warning for All: Proteción Para Todos”, dealt with the increasing urgency of multi -step early warning systems as tools for protecting lives, protecting the continuity of work, and enabling effective coordination between public and private sectors. It was moderated by Emma Hansen, an early warning specialist in the Caribbean Sea region in Undrr, the committee also appeared Melissa Pierre of Amchaam Trinidad & Tobago.

Bashioum confirmed the leadership of early warning laboratories in early alarm technology for commercial earthquakes. The company is a licensed integration of the Shakealert® system for American geological survey, has developed early warning solutions, infrastructure and institutional use. Early warning laboratories include firefighting stations in Los Angeles Province, Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles Port, Cedar Sinnini Medical Center, Los Angeles schools, and other prominent institutions.

“Our systems already protect millions of people in the United States,” said Pashium. “This is not theoretically. We offer an earthquake in an actual time with the response of the automatic facility-which leads to public agencies and organizations for taking measures before starting shaking.”

With the intensification of seismic risks throughout the hemisphere, early warning laboratories continue to support the international effort to make early access to global warning. Through its partnerships and technology, the company helps governments, hospitals, transportation systems and companies to improve safety and operational flexibility results.

Through a busy record in both the public and private sectors, it invites early warning laboratories to learn more about the extent to which early warning in the risk management strategy.

About early warning laboratories

Early warning laboratories are the leader in the United States in early warning systems for the commercial earthquake. As an integral licensed for Consakart®, EWL offers alert and automated time techniques designed to reduce injuries, prevent infrastructure damage, and improve response to emergency situations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/early-warning-labs-ceo-highlights-110000784.html

