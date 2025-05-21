



Washington, DC, urges the Senator in California Adam Chef the Federal Emergency Management Agency to restore $ 33 million in the re -update redemption funds that have been canceled for California. Chef says the financing will help to update between 750 and 1500 multi -capacity buildings.

Chef highlights the potential financial impact of earthquakes on the California economy. Chef said: “California is expected to lose $ 9.6 billion annually from the damage of the earthquake,” Chef said.

Chef says that the proactive investment in California in relieving earthquakes saves $ 3 per dollar spent. However, the state relies on federal support to re -update the multi -family homes.

Chef warned that getting rid of federal financing makes California residents more likely to risk. He stressed the need for federal assistance to protect families before the next main earthquake.

Chef's letter to the Minister of Internal Security Christie Nom and David Richardson from Fema calls for the restoration of these critical funds.

Chef's full message to Naim and Richardson read:

Dear Secretary Nayyim and Mr. Richardson,

Today I write to express its great concern about the effect of canceling the FEMA funds to re -update earthquakes within the framework of the BRIC infrastructure program (BRIC). The abolition of the FEMA program includes the cancellation of $ 33 million of funding that could have enabled the amendment between 750 and 1500 multi -capillary buildings. I urge you to restore this decisive source of financing so that California residents can make the necessary investments to prepare their homes and residential units for the next main earthquake before hitting.

California is expected to lose 9.6 billion dollars annually from the damage of the earthquake, and California represents nearly 65 % of the annual earthquake cost in the country. If the annual earthquake loss expectations remain consistent, California is expected to lose $ 288 billion of earthquake damage during the next three decades. Historically, when the major earthquakes hit California, it took years and in some cases for decades to restore cities.

Government governments and local governments in California are aware of the importance of helping homeowners to prepare before “large” strikes. Many cities of real estate owners require amending certain types of buildings. The state has developed and the success of the housing mitigation grant program has provided $ 95 million of financing to more than 30,000 homes and largest housing units alike. California is in advance and responsibility in an investment in alleviating the damage of the earthquake, which saves $ 3 per dollar spending it. But California relies on federal support to help in the cost of re -update to soft multi -capacity homes offered by earthquake damage. By eliminating this decisive source of federal financing, we leave those who cannot afford to bear the risk of displacement, which may cost life. Since real estate owners are struggling to cover the cost of compliance with decrees that require building update modifications, in the absence of federal assistance, we can see the costs that are transferred to tenants in the midst of the ability to bear the costs, not to mention concerns related to serious safety for residents.

We have seen the extent of the damage that can happen when the soft story buildings fail to receive sufficient promotions. When the Luma Preta San Francisco earthquake struck in 1989, nearly half of the city's housing unit was in a soft story. These buildings were submitted immediately uninterrupted, and left countless people displaced. When the next main earthquake strikes California, we must be prepared, and we need to do unimaginable support to do so.

In California, earthquakes are not a matter if, but when. This financing is necessary for the state's ability to prepare adequately when it strikes the next main earthquake. I urge you to restore this financing to allow California to prepare for inevitability, protect property, and save lives. This step should be reversed before the tragedy strikes after that, whether it happens in a blue or red condition. Thank you for your urgent interest in this matter.

