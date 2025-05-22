The Crete earthquake shakes the area, which was felt by the tremors in Cyprus, knows





A strong earthquake of the northern coast of a car struck early Thursday morning, and large parts of Greece to a feeling in Cyprus regions were shaken. Fortunately, despite the strength of the tremor, there are no reports of severe damage or injuries.

The earthquake, which occurred at 6:19 am local time, was 6.1 on the Richter scale, according to the Geological Institute of Greece. Its center is 56 km north of Napolis in the Lassithi area of ​​Crete, at a depth of slightly more than 60 km below the sea floor.

The shake was strong enough to wake people on the island and cause a stir on social media, as reports were flooded from distant places such as Athens and central Greece. In Cyprus, residents in some areas also reported light enhancement.

While the earthquake shook the nerve, it did not lead to great destruction. Firefighting services were placed on Crete on alert, and patrols were quickly sent. Simple ground collapses were recorded on parts of the road network, and in Herachlion, pieces were reported from an old building on August 25 Street, but no injuries were reported.

Municipal authorities and regional services remain increasingly alert, but all signs indicate a relatively simple impact in general.

The earthquake and head of the Earth's Earthquake and Protection Organization (OASP), Efthymis Lekkas, said that the depth of the earthquake helped reduce its intensity on the surface and get rid of any tsunami.

“This was a strong but deep earthquake, and this depth has helped spread seismic energy on a broader but less destructive scale,” explained Likas. “He felt in half of the country and even reached parts of Cyprus, but fortunately, no significant damage occurred.”

Lekkas added that this type of earthquake is unlikely to be an introduction to anyone. He said: “Deep earthquakes usually come like this in one strong event, with a little wireless tremors.”

Although Cyprus was not in the danger zone in the earthquake, the tremors were noticeable in some societies.

