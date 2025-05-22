A card between the Greek Islands, which rocked the 6.1 earthquake, where tourists issued an urgent message





The earthquake felt widely throughout the islands throughout the Aegean Sea earthquake.

The 6.1 earthquake shook the size of the South Greek Islands early on Thursday.

The earthquake center was 36 miles northeast of ELONDA, located on the northern coast of Crete. It was a depth of 43 miles, according to the American geological survey.

“There are no reports of injuries or any severe damage” after the initial assessments of the affected areas.

The shock was widely felt across the islands throughout the Aegean Sea.

The director of the earthquake and planning organization Effhymios Lekkas indicated that deeper earthquakes usually cause less damage to the surface.

Greece is located on the main rift lines and frequent seismic activity experiences, but there was no official warning not to travel to the island of Crete or the Greek islands.

According to the mirror, the earthquake raised the Greek government to issue a national direction. I have ordered everywhere, including tourists, “to stay away from the coast and reach a higher place” for their safety.

Crete Island (Photo: Daily Register)

No major damage was reported after the earthquake, but the authorities are afraid of more movement.

The tremors felt the extent of Türkiye, Egypt and Israel today. I told the mayor of Agios Nikolaos, Menegakis, Mega TV Station: “We are vigilant”.

Last week, a powerful earthquake of 5.9 in Greece hit the earthquake center near the Crete coast, the most Greek island.

The Greek island of Crete and the surrounding area have been known for a long time as one of the most earthquakes in Europe. Again in October 2021, it shook the 6.3 -degree earthquake a few weeks after another fatal person was killed, and at least ten others were wounded.

The former earthquake, which occurred in September 2021, destroyed villages close to Herachlion, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving dozens of displaced families.

