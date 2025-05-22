Crete earthquake: Tzunami warning after 6.1 degrees shake rock island News scientist





There are no reports on injuries or damage yet (photo: Getty Images)

A number of Greek islands were exposed to an earthquake of 6.1 volume.

The earthquake center was 36 miles from ELONDA coast on Crete, which raised fears that a tsunami could result from the earthquake.

The earthquake was a depth of 43 miles, according to the American geological survey, but the director of the earthquake and planning organization, Efthymios Lekkas, said that deeper earthquakes usually cause less damage to the surface.

The extremist European Earthquake Center has now issued a tsunami warning covering Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal.

The Greek government has also issued a national orientation, and asked the local population and tourists alike “to stay away from the coast and reach a higher place.”

“There are no reports of injuries or any severe damage after the earthquake was struck shortly before nine in the morning local time (6 am GMT today), but the Greek fire brigade said that all its forces on the island of Crete are at a state of maximum alert.

The earthquake struck the sea of ​​Crete (photo: metro graphics)

There were some simple signs of damage caused by the earthquake, including many elements that fall from the supermarket shelves.

The tremors in Türkiye and Egypt have felt, and the Greek Institute of Geological dynamics recorded 19 smaller earthquakes ranging from 1.3 to 3.5 size since then.

The institute recorded 104 cases of seismic activity during the past 24 hours. While a group of them occurred in the same location of the 6.0 -size earthquake, many have also happened at the sea around the Vera and Amege Islands, as well as around the Greek mainland.

This in itself is not unusual, as Greece is located on the rift line between African and Oracle tectonic paintings, making it one of the most active areas in Europe.

Several elements were expelled from the supermarkets with tremors (photo: Cretapost.gr)

This comes after an earthquake of 5.9 degrees off the coast of Greece last week, which sparked a temporary warning to Tsunami and fears that the Crete and Rhodes are not safe to visit.

The UK Foreign Ministry issued advice to the British planning to travel to the Greek islands.

They say: 'The area surrounding the Santorina Islands (Thira), Anafi, iOS and Amorgos, witnessed an increase in the earthquake activity in early 2025.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and look at the upgrade to the web browser that supports HTML5 video

This increase has calmed down since then, and the tourism season is expected to continue as usual.

There is a risk of earthquakes and earthquakes in Greece.

“You must recognize safety procedures in the event of an earthquake, follow the advice provided by the local authorities, and contact Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.”

