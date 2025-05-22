



Just one week ago, we reported Crete and parts of Greece were shocked by an earthquake of 5.9 in degree. At 6.19 am local time today, the famous summer holiday destination was exposed again, this time by 6.1 degrees.

The country's position on the borders between African and Oracle tectonic paintings means that it is exposed to seismic activity, but the rapid caliphate of these earthquakes is the concept of whether you have a journey that has been booked soon. So, continue reading to get the latest information about whether it is safe to travel to Crete now.

Where was the earthquake?

According to the American Geological Survey, the center of the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea, 58 km northeast of Illwa (town on Crete). It was a large depth of 69 km.

The population on the island of Crete was informed of the European Extremist Cell Center, who woke up through shaking in their homes. According to what the population's hair was stated in Athens, and even the extent of Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Libya.

Is it safe to travel to Crete?

Fortunately, it seems that the situation on Crete is not intense. The national guidance issued by the Greek authorities urged people to reach “higher places” and move “away from the coast” as a preventive measure, and the firefighting brigade on the island said that all of its forces were at a state of maximum alert.

However, no invitations have been received yet, and there have been no reports of victims or significant damage to property.

Some regional road network witnessed landslides, and some buildings were damaged in Herachlion. Also, the Imbros Corridor, a long -distance walking path in SFAKIA, has been closed as a preventive measure. There is also a focus on ensuring that school buildings are safe for students to attend.

Was a tsunami warning?

Yes, EMSC issued a tsunami warning and referring them in Greece, as well as Türkiye, Italy, France and Portugal, to closely monitor local news and follow the advice of authorities.

However, the head of the EFTHIMIOS Lekkas, is fortunately, the seismic depth means that the tsunami opportunities are low, according to the Independent.

What is the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the United Kingdom?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not published any recommendation advice against traveling to Greece, but its web page contains a safety and security section that reads: “The area surrounding the Santorini Islands in Santorini, Anafi, iOS and Amorgos have witnessed an increasing activity of the earthquake in early 2025. This increase has since then, and the tourist season is expected to continue in the United States.

There is a risk of earthquakes and earthquakes in Greece. You must:

Learn about safety procedures in the event of an earthquake, follow the advice given by the local authorities for Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

For more directions on how to prepare earthquakes, please visit the Greek Civil Protection (English) and see anywhere in Greece, where there are the nearest assembly points in the state of emergency, you can visit MySaftyplan.gov.gr (map with text in Greek).

When was the last earthquake in the area?

Only last week, an earthquake of 5.9 degrees was recorded off the coast of the Greek Islands Crete, Kasos and Carbathos. No victims or severe damages were reported. However, like this one, the earthquake hair is far like Egypt. You can read our coverage on the event here.

