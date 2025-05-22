“Emergency Health Financing” must lead solutions guided in the country



Ministers from several countries affected by a sudden reduction of external health financing have agreed on emergency need for strategies owned in the country and conducted strategies and laser focus on health data-on the ministerial dialogue organized by WHO and Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation in seventy-eight-eight health care assembly.

The introductory notes of Professor Senait Fisseh, Vice -President of the Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and Dr. Tedro Adhana Ghebreyesus, who has set the tone General, noticing that the crisis is an opportunity to reversal in the way they are built and managed by health systems.

In particular, this is a time for countries to reduce their reliance on external health information systems and external funding; Build your domestic data infrastructure, from vital statistics to impact downstream and the return of investment; And establish resistant systems intended for maintenance of shocks, so it is protected by access to essential services.

Professor Fisseha has called on countries “to use this moment to reconsider data and financing in a way that best meets your needs and needs of your people […] In order for the countries to really lead, and for financial and developmental partners, they began to learn how to follow. Data and financing are a natural place to start, because this is where the ministers tell us to start. “

Dr Tedos said: “From the spread of domestic financing on real -time pioneering systems, many of you improve solutions that are scalable, sustainable and rooted in capital. Data and sustainable financing are not just technical questions. They are political choices.

Ministers from Barbados, Central African, Egypt, Liberia, Malavi, Rwanda and Sierra Leone and the representatives of the African Union and the World Bank, among other things, shared experiences and tips on concrete actions to strengthen data on data, financing health and planning – calling for intensified collaboration in the future. They also talked about the need to use digital transformation and thus increase transparency and responsibility.

It was also discussed: strategies for improving domestic financial capacity with maximization of influence include: strengthening the Tax Administration; Research of sources of revenue such as objects on objects such as food, alcohol and tobacco; Setting mandatory health coverage schemes throughout the population, together with low -revenue household subsidies and vulnerable population; promoting strategic purchase of health supplies; priority of health in public consumption; and integrating programs that funded external funds into domestic financing systems and priorities.

Later this week, the Assembly will take over the proposed resolution of the WHA Health Finant.

Introductory Labor Director's Strategic Round Table: Data and Sustainable Financing: Twin Founddis to accelerate UHC-A-21. May 2025.

A report on health states on occupied Palestinian territory, including Eastern Jerusalem and in occupied Syrian Golan



On May 21, 2025, the seventy -eighth -eighth health assembly recorded a report by the General Director, in which he stated who the humanitarian and urgent health response to the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, from January 2024 to February 2025.

A report on health states in occupied Syrian Golan could not be submitted this year due to the constant situation and lack of separated health data on the Syrian population. Member States have been invited to provide guidelines on how to support who and partners to restore basic health services in Syria and allow the WHO mission on the field in occupied Syrian Golan.

Member States have expressed serious concerns about the exacerbation of the health care system in Gaza, including forcibly displacing, overstating and deteriorating sanitary protection and attacks on health, emphasizing the need for aligned actions to resolve difficult health needs.

Numerous Member States have made a draft decisions asking the general director to continue to report on health states on occupied Palestinian territory, including eastern Jerusalem and occupied Syrian Golan, and, in particular, the insecurity of food and indisputability in the Gaza lanes, and to continue to support Palestinian and Syrian health systems. The decision was adopted.

Connected documents

A78/16: Health conditions on occupied Palestinian territory, including Eastern Jerusalem, and in occupied Syrian Golan

A78/B/Conf./1: Health conditions on occupied Palestinian territory, including Eastern Jerusalem, and in occupied Syrian Golan

A78/B/Conf./1 Add.1: Financial and administrative implications to the Secretariat of Decisions proposed by the Adoption of the Health Assembly