



An earthquake in size struck 4.3 Nepal in the early hours of Friday, as mentioned by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

It happened in Lattude 29.36 n and long length line 80.44 E.

“EQ of M: 4.3, on: 23/05/2025 01:33:53 Ist, Lat: 29.36 n, Long: 80.44 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nepal.”

There is no imdiate reports of Casualties or Major Damage. More details wait.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than depths due to their release in their capacity near the surface of the earth, causing stronger land and increased damage to structures and losses, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy while traveling to the surface.

Nepal is very vulnerable because of its location on close borders, as Indian and Oracle tectonic paintings collide. This collision generates great pressure and pressure, which is launched as earthquakes. Nepal is also located in a spread area where the Indian plate slides below the European plate, which increases pressure and pressure.

Nepal is located in the Himalayan Mountains, a region of intense seismic activity caused by the constant collision of Indian and lake tectonic panels. This collision results that the Indian painting is pushed under the European plate in a process called integration, which creates tremendous pressure and pressure on the Earth's crust.

The integration area increases the stress, making Nepal very vulnerable to earthquakes. The collision also contributes to raising the Himalayas, adding general seismic activity in the region.

Nepal has a long history of earthquakes, including destructive events such as the 2015 earthquake.

Earlier in April 26, a minute of silence was observed for 8969 victims who lost their lives on April 25, 2015, in a devastating earthquake of 7.8 Richter Scale a decade ago.

It stands below a replica of the Darhara Tower, which fell during the earthquake a decade ago, killing dozens, and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, remember those who were killed in a natural disaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/earthquake-today-tremors-of-magnitude-4-3-hits-nepal-no-casualty-reported-11747958009598.html

