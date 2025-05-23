Israeli intensified military operations continue to threaten an already weakened healthcare system, due to the exacerbation of the massive displacement of the population and the acute deficiency of food, water, medical materials, fuels and shelters.

The four main hospitals in Gaza (Kamal Adwan Hospital, Indonesia Hospital, Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics and European Hospital Gaza had to suspend medical services last week because of its proximity to hostilities or zones of evacuation and attacks. Which recorded 28 attacks on health care in Gaza in this period and 697 of October 2023.

Only 19 of the 36 Gaza Strip Hospital remained operationally, including one hospital that provides basic care of the remaining patients still in the hospital, and are struggling under a major lack of supply, a lack of health workers, permanent insecurity and a lust of casualties, while the staff works in impossible conditions. Out of 19 hospitals, 12 provides various health services, while others are able to provide basic ambulance. At least 94% of all gauze hospitals are damaged or destroyed.

Increased hostilities and new evacuation orders issued in northern and southern Gazi in the last two days threaten to expel even more health institutions from the service. These include 1 hospital, 11 primary care centers and 13 medical points within the evacuation zone and an additional 5 hospitals, 1 field hospitals, 9 centers for primary care and 23 medical points within 1000 meters from those zones.

North Gaza has been taken away from almost all health care. The Al-Awda Hospital is only minimally functional and serves as a point of stabilization of trauma. Faces immediate risk of closing due to constant uncertainty and limited approach. The third floor of the hospital was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, injuring a staff member. Hostility in the area also damaged the water tank and the pipeline. Today, the hospital has been attacked again. The third and fourth floor was reportedly affected, injuring two healthcare professionals. The patient triage tents, including the one who provided the WHO, caught fire, which also burned all medical stock in warehouse and destroyed vehicles in the basement. The mission of WHO, which tried to reach the hospital, was disturbed.

The Indonesian Hospital is not in service because of a continuous military presence of May 18, which makes it inaccessible. Yesterday, the WHO Mission was forced to break the hospital for a security situation after waiting almost four hours for the approval to continue. The Who -Tim planned to deliver food and water to patients, evaluate their conditions and identify critical transmission equipment. Who tried to get to the hospital again today, but the mission is disturbed.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital, which had the only center for the treatment of patients with severe acute malnutrition in northern Gaza, left the service of May 20 after intense hostilities in its vicinity, forcing patients to evacuate or be discharged too early.

In southern Gazi, the medical complex Nasser, Al-Amal and Al-Aqsa are flooded with the rapture of injured people, worsened by a new wave of displacement in Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis. The European Hospital in Gaza is left without service after the attack on May 13, reducing vital services, including neurosurgery, heart care and cancer treatment – all inaccessible elsewhere in Gaza.

Currently, through the Gaza belt, there are only 2000 hospital beds, for more than 2 million people, roughly not enough to meet current needs. Of this, at least 40 beds are in danger of being lost because they are in hospitals in the newly discovered evacuation zones, while an additional 850 could be lost if the conditions aggravate in objects near these zones.

Continuous hostilities and military presence inhibit patients in an approach to care, interfere with staff from providing care and preventing who and partners again supply hospitals.

Given that each hospital is forced to serve, patients lose access to health care, and WHO and partner's efforts, to maintain a gauze health care system. Destruction is systematic. Hospitals are rehabilitated and continued again, only to be exposed to hostilities or attacked again. This destructive cycle must end.

In the midst of constant fear and insecurity, healthcare professionals, including those from national and international emergency medicine teams, continue to provide emergency care in Gaza. Who welcomes his courage and dedication.

Which calls for active protection of health care. Hospitals should never be militarized or targeted.

Who calls for help to allow Gaza to Gaza through all possible routes and for an unobstructed humanitarian approach to reach people wherever they are. Appearing the head of the United Nations, which reiterates that the UN and its partners have a clear, principled and effective plan to provide assistance with protective measures against diverting, the system that has worked and must be enabled to continue.

Which calls for direct and permanent truce.