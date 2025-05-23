Uncategorized
The health system in passing while hostilities are further enhanced in Gaza, which warns
Israeli intensified military operations continue to threaten an already weakened healthcare system, due to the exacerbation of the massive displacement of the population and the acute deficiency of food, water, medical materials, fuels and shelters.
The four main hospitals in Gaza (Kamal Adwan Hospital, Indonesia Hospital, Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics and European Hospital Gaza had to suspend medical services last week because of its proximity to hostilities or zones of evacuation and attacks. Which recorded 28 attacks on health care in Gaza in this period and 697 of October 2023.
Only 19 of the 36 Gaza Strip Hospital remained operationally, including one hospital that provides basic care of the remaining patients still in the hospital, and are struggling under a major lack of supply, a lack of health workers, permanent insecurity and a lust of casualties, while the staff works in impossible conditions. Out of 19 hospitals, 12 provides various health services, while others are able to provide basic ambulance. At least 94% of all gauze hospitals are damaged or destroyed.
Increased hostilities and new evacuation orders issued in northern and southern Gazi in the last two days threaten to expel even more health institutions from the service. These include 1 hospital, 11 primary care centers and 13 medical points within the evacuation zone and an additional 5 hospitals, 1 field hospitals, 9 centers for primary care and 23 medical points within 1000 meters from those zones.
North Gaza has been taken away from almost all health care. The Al-Awda Hospital is only minimally functional and serves as a point of stabilization of trauma. Faces immediate risk of closing due to constant uncertainty and limited approach. The third floor of the hospital was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, injuring a staff member. Hostility in the area also damaged the water tank and the pipeline. Today, the hospital has been attacked again. The third and fourth floor was reportedly affected, injuring two healthcare professionals. The patient triage tents, including the one who provided the WHO, caught fire, which also burned all medical stock in warehouse and destroyed vehicles in the basement. The mission of WHO, which tried to reach the hospital, was disturbed.
The Indonesian Hospital is not in service because of a continuous military presence of May 18, which makes it inaccessible. Yesterday, the WHO Mission was forced to break the hospital for a security situation after waiting almost four hours for the approval to continue. The Who -Tim planned to deliver food and water to patients, evaluate their conditions and identify critical transmission equipment. Who tried to get to the hospital again today, but the mission is disturbed.
The Kamal Adwan Hospital, which had the only center for the treatment of patients with severe acute malnutrition in northern Gaza, left the service of May 20 after intense hostilities in its vicinity, forcing patients to evacuate or be discharged too early.
In southern Gazi, the medical complex Nasser, Al-Amal and Al-Aqsa are flooded with the rapture of injured people, worsened by a new wave of displacement in Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis. The European Hospital in Gaza is left without service after the attack on May 13, reducing vital services, including neurosurgery, heart care and cancer treatment – all inaccessible elsewhere in Gaza.
Currently, through the Gaza belt, there are only 2000 hospital beds, for more than 2 million people, roughly not enough to meet current needs. Of this, at least 40 beds are in danger of being lost because they are in hospitals in the newly discovered evacuation zones, while an additional 850 could be lost if the conditions aggravate in objects near these zones.
Continuous hostilities and military presence inhibit patients in an approach to care, interfere with staff from providing care and preventing who and partners again supply hospitals.
Given that each hospital is forced to serve, patients lose access to health care, and WHO and partner's efforts, to maintain a gauze health care system. Destruction is systematic. Hospitals are rehabilitated and continued again, only to be exposed to hostilities or attacked again. This destructive cycle must end.
In the midst of constant fear and insecurity, healthcare professionals, including those from national and international emergency medicine teams, continue to provide emergency care in Gaza. Who welcomes his courage and dedication.
Which calls for active protection of health care. Hospitals should never be militarized or targeted.
Who calls for help to allow Gaza to Gaza through all possible routes and for an unobstructed humanitarian approach to reach people wherever they are. Appearing the head of the United Nations, which reiterates that the UN and its partners have a clear, principled and effective plan to provide assistance with protective measures against diverting, the system that has worked and must be enabled to continue.
Which calls for direct and permanent truce.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/22-05-2025-health-system-at-breaking-point-as-hostilities-further-intensify–who-warns
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping calls Macron and Merz and plays his letters so that the EU is united to a “united front” against Trump
- A helicopter, a stubble and the YMCA: inside Donald Trumps Memecoin Dinner
- The BJP leader files a complaint against rapper Vedan on the song “Defaming” PM | Kerala News
- Tennis, Roland-Garros: How to watch Coco Gauff Live on the French Open 2025
- 289 employee attached to the South African mine
- The 6.1 earthquake also struck a card and felt in Türkiye and Egypt.
- The chief of the national police was suspected of having twinned the protected organization of Jokowi concerning the alleged false diploma
- Manchester United informs football staff of dismissal risk 48 hours after the final loss of the Europa League
- Kid Cudi Testing arrives at Diddy testimony
- Donald Trump warns Apple 25% price if iPhones are made in “India or anywhere else”
- The UK, France and Canada have condemned Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza. #BBCNews
- PM Modi Northeast went from the border to leading growth