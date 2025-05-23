Uncategorized
Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly-day update: 22. May 2025
Health progress despite financial challenges
Thursday B Committee recorded a report on the results of 2024, and the financing and implementation of program budgets 2024-2025. Member States praised the transparency and level of detail. At the same time, Member States with concern noted that, although some important achievements were realized, progress was not sufficient to achieve the SDG goals. In addition, Member States also advocated more fair financing throughout the organization. The Committee approved the Decision 78/17 Add.1 and 78/17 Add.2.
The envoys welcomed who the investments (IR), who will finance the fourteenth general program of the organization work – 2025–2028 (GPW 14) – his global health strategy in the next four years that can save 40 million lives if fully funded. By April 2025, promises were received in the amount of $ 1.7 billion. During the health assembly, at least an additional $ 210 million was committed, and further amounts were expected. From the beginning of the investment circle, 62 promises of the Member State have made 20 more promises of philanthropic organizations. Of the 62 sunsets, 35 did not previously make a voluntary contribution to which.
Obligations not only ensure more sustainable financing, but show global solidarity despite unprecedented challenges. The committee called for increased efforts to ensure predictable, resistant and flexible financing.
Related documents:
- A78/17 Results on the results of 2024 and financial report and revised financial statements for the year ended on December 31. 2024
- A78/17 Add.1 Decision Decision: Report on the results 2024.
- A78/17 Add.2 Decision Decision: Partial and Temporary suspension of financial regulations VIII, 8.2
- A78/18 Revised Financial Reports for the Finished Year
- A78/36 Results on the results 2024 (budget budget 2024–2025: Success assessment) and financial report and revised financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2024.
- A78/inf./3 Voluntary contributions to the Fund and Associate, 2024
- A78/19 Financing and implementation of program budgets 2024-2025
- A78/20 Financing and implementation of program budgets 2024–2025: Operational efficiency reporting
- A78/inf./4 Financing and implementation of program budgets 2024-2025 that attend in countries, territories and areas
- A78/21 Sustainable Financing: WHO Investment
- A78/37 Proposed Program Budget 2026-2027-Sustainable Financing: The Circle of the WHO (Report of the Committee on the Program, Budget and Administration of the Executive Board in the World Health Assembly of Seventy-Eights)
Strengthening of health readiness and reaction in an emergency
On May 21, 2025, the World Health Assembly discussed who was working in an emergency. Over the past year, which responded to 51 degrees emergency cases in 89 countries and territories, including global cholera epidemics and MPOX – public health for international concerns – as well as more humanitarian crises. Working with over 900 partners in 28 health clusters, who helped provide health assistance for 72 million people in humanitarian environments. Almost 60% of new emergency cases were associated with climate, emphasizing the growing health influences of climate change.
Member States noticed a report by the Director General of WHO on the implementation of the framework for prevention, willingness and resistance to the health emergency, response and resistance (HERPR). The report highlighted the progress achieved in the key areas of co -operating diseases, community protection, safe and scalable care, access to medical measures and coordination in emergencies, and emphasized that insufficient and unpredictable financing is a significant risk for health systems around the world.
The envoys noticed a report of an independent supervision and counseling committee (IOAC) for the Whoh's Health Emergency program. The report represents several recommendations to the general director aimed at strengthening what is in emergency. The chairman of the IOAC praised who the leadership – especially Dr. Mike Ryan, the departure executive director of the Emergency Health Program, for his main role and contributing to global health.
The Director General also reported on a universal examination of health and willingness (UHPR) at the Assembly, a unique Member State process to assess their health readiness for emergency cases. UHPR was launched in November 2020 as a voluntary mechanism that leads the Earth, in response to early lessons from the Coid-19 pandemia.
Related documents:
- A78/13 Who works in emergency situations
- A78/12 Health Emergency Cases Prepare and Answer: Independent Supervision and Advisory Committee on Emergency Program Who
- A78/9 Strengthening global architecture for prevention, willingness, response and resistance to the health situation
- A78/4 Consolidated Report of General Director (including UHPR)
International Health Regulations remain the cornerstone of global health security
Member States noticed a report by the General Director on the progress achieved in the implementation of international health regulations (2005), which describe the rights and obligations of countries in public health and emergencies that may cross the borders.
2024, which estimated more than 1.2 million raw signals related to public health risks, identifying and checking 429 events with potential or real international implications on public health.
All countries, except one, provided their report on self -assessment to the Assembly. Numerous common external evaluation, examinations after and internal action and training have been carried out to strengthen the readiness and capacity of the response.
Member State recommended the Assembly of the adoption of the Director of the General Director to notify Palestine about international health regulations (2005). This is a step before Palestine expressed interest in becoming a party party to regulations. This follows the resolution approved during the World Health Assembly last year to align Palestine participation in WHO with participation in the United Nations.
The Assembly also noticed the permanent recommendations issued by the COID-19 CEO until April 2026) and the MPOX (valid until August 2025).
At last year's World Health Assembly, Member States accepted historical amendments with regulations, drawing lessons from the Coid-19 pandemia. Amendments are expected to enter into force in September 2025.
Related documents:
- A78/11 Implementation of International Health Regulations (2005)
- A78/A/Conf./4 International Health Regulations (2005) Palestine
- WHA77.15 (2024) resolution: Matching Palestine Participation in the World Health Organization with his participation in the United Nations
- A78/inf./6 Implementation of International Health Regulations (2005) Extension of Permanent Recommendations for MPOX
- A78/inf./7 Implementation of International Health Regulations (2005) Extension of Permanent Coid-19 Recommendations
Member States require a study of public health and social measures to control epidemic and pandemic
Member States approved a decision regarding public health and social measures, calling to strengthen the research base at these interventions. Public health and social measures are non -phamaceutic interventions used to reduce the spread of infectious diseases and lower hospitalization and death. Examples include an overview of the disease, personal hygiene measures and a change in the way people gather or travel. These measures played an important role in buying time to develop and distribute treatment, diagnostics and vaccines during Pandemia Coid-19, but the evidence of the effectiveness of these measures remains limited.
Related documents:
Who is the answer to health needs in the Ukraine and refugee countries
The delegates noticed a report by the General Director on the implementation of the resolution on the health situation encouraged by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. 2024, who reached about 4.7 million people with health support in Ukraine and more than 400,000 refugees in neighboring countries. Who delivered medicines, medical equipment and supplies of $ 32.5 million to health care institutions across Ukraine, and more than $ 4.9 million in stock and equipment in countries that hosting refugees. From February 24, 2022. A total of 2254 attacks on health care was confirmed, resulting in 710 injuries and 208 deaths.
Member States voted on related decisions. The draft decision proposed by Ukraine and other countries to continue to renovate and strengthen the Ukrainian healthcare system. The proposed changes to the draft decision proposed by the Russian Federation and other countries were rejected.
Related documents:
- A78/14 WA75.11 (2022) implementation
- A78/A/Conf./3 Health urgent situation in Ukraine and refugees for transportation and states -which stem from the aggression of the Russian Federation
- A78/A/Conf./3 Add.1 Amendments proposed by Belarus, China, Nicaragua and Russian Federation
- A78/A/Conf./3 Add.2 Financial and administrative implications to the Secretariat of Decisions proposed by the Adoption of the Health Assembly
Health states on occupied Palestinian territory, including Eastern Jerusalem
The envoys noticed a report by the general director on current health states on the occupied Palestinian territory, with Gaza's belt facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with a wide displacement, destruction and death. The health system is seriously degraded by attacks, critical deficiency of medicines, stocks and fuel and limited approach. The report was stated that between January 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025. 376 attacks on health care was reported in Gaza's belt, resulting in 286 deaths and 591 injuries.
The health crisis on the West Coast has worsened since January 2025, with escalating violence and stricter limits that interfere with access to health care.
WHO -'response focused on providing basic health services, public health supervision, disease prevention and control, supply of stock and logistics and partners coordination. The report emphasized the need for immediate interruption of fire, the release of all hostages, an unlimited humanitarian approach and health protection.
Member States noticed a report and praised the efforts on the continuity of health services under difficult conditions. The envoys approved an accompanying resolution.
Related documents:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/22-05-2025-seventy-eighth-world-health-assembly—daily-update–22-may-2025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Prime Minister Pak, Imran Khan, says needless to speak to government, wants to negotiate with the army – Theprint – PtifeED
- “ Like Team India '': PM Modi Bat for central cooperation – The main dishes of the Niti Aayog meeting | India News
- England in control against Zimbabwe while Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir impress with Bal in Trent Bridge test | Cricket -Nieuws
- Increase the cost of invasion for China by 2027, says Koo
- Roy Suryo criticizes the legal process of the Jokowi diploma as a criminal investigation: funny!
- Boy, 5, Discover love for sport, thanks to therapy for neuromuscular disorders
- Tsunami never ends? The study highlights the danger of the West Coast.
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says that “useless” to speak to government, wants to negotiate with the military
- Trump threatens 50% price on EU products, targets iPhones; Live updates
- If the center and the states work together: in Niti Aayog meets, PM Modi highlights a faster development rate
- Erdogan receives Syrian president Al-Sharaa at the Dolmabahce office
- The British Chagas people accused the British government betrayal of sovereignty | Chagos Islands