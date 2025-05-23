Health progress despite financial challenges

Thursday B Committee recorded a report on the results of 2024, and the financing and implementation of program budgets 2024-2025. Member States praised the transparency and level of detail. At the same time, Member States with concern noted that, although some important achievements were realized, progress was not sufficient to achieve the SDG goals. In addition, Member States also advocated more fair financing throughout the organization. The Committee approved the Decision 78/17 Add.1 and 78/17 Add.2.

The envoys welcomed who the investments (IR), who will finance the fourteenth general program of the organization work – 2025–2028 (GPW 14) – his global health strategy in the next four years that can save 40 million lives if fully funded. By April 2025, promises were received in the amount of $ 1.7 billion. During the health assembly, at least an additional $ 210 million was committed, and further amounts were expected. From the beginning of the investment circle, 62 promises of the Member State have made 20 more promises of philanthropic organizations. Of the 62 sunsets, 35 did not previously make a voluntary contribution to which.

Obligations not only ensure more sustainable financing, but show global solidarity despite unprecedented challenges. The committee called for increased efforts to ensure predictable, resistant and flexible financing.

Strengthening of health readiness and reaction in an emergency

On May 21, 2025, the World Health Assembly discussed who was working in an emergency. Over the past year, which responded to 51 degrees emergency cases in 89 countries and territories, including global cholera epidemics and MPOX – public health for international concerns – as well as more humanitarian crises. Working with over 900 partners in 28 health clusters, who helped provide health assistance for 72 million people in humanitarian environments. Almost 60% of new emergency cases were associated with climate, emphasizing the growing health influences of climate change.

Member States noticed a report by the Director General of WHO on the implementation of the framework for prevention, willingness and resistance to the health emergency, response and resistance (HERPR). The report highlighted the progress achieved in the key areas of co -operating diseases, community protection, safe and scalable care, access to medical measures and coordination in emergencies, and emphasized that insufficient and unpredictable financing is a significant risk for health systems around the world.

The envoys noticed a report of an independent supervision and counseling committee (IOAC) for the Whoh's Health Emergency program. The report represents several recommendations to the general director aimed at strengthening what is in emergency. The chairman of the IOAC praised who the leadership – especially Dr. Mike Ryan, the departure executive director of the Emergency Health Program, for his main role and contributing to global health.

The Director General also reported on a universal examination of health and willingness (UHPR) at the Assembly, a unique Member State process to assess their health readiness for emergency cases. UHPR was launched in November 2020 as a voluntary mechanism that leads the Earth, in response to early lessons from the Coid-19 pandemia.

International Health Regulations remain the cornerstone of global health security

Member States noticed a report by the General Director on the progress achieved in the implementation of international health regulations (2005), which describe the rights and obligations of countries in public health and emergencies that may cross the borders.

2024, which estimated more than 1.2 million raw signals related to public health risks, identifying and checking 429 events with potential or real international implications on public health.

All countries, except one, provided their report on self -assessment to the Assembly. Numerous common external evaluation, examinations after and internal action and training have been carried out to strengthen the readiness and capacity of the response.

Member State recommended the Assembly of the adoption of the Director of the General Director to notify Palestine about international health regulations (2005). This is a step before Palestine expressed interest in becoming a party party to regulations. This follows the resolution approved during the World Health Assembly last year to align Palestine participation in WHO with participation in the United Nations.

The Assembly also noticed the permanent recommendations issued by the COID-19 CEO until April 2026) and the MPOX (valid until August 2025).

At last year's World Health Assembly, Member States accepted historical amendments with regulations, drawing lessons from the Coid-19 pandemia. Amendments are expected to enter into force in September 2025.

Member States require a study of public health and social measures to control epidemic and pandemic

Member States approved a decision regarding public health and social measures, calling to strengthen the research base at these interventions. Public health and social measures are non -phamaceutic interventions used to reduce the spread of infectious diseases and lower hospitalization and death. Examples include an overview of the disease, personal hygiene measures and a change in the way people gather or travel. These measures played an important role in buying time to develop and distribute treatment, diagnostics and vaccines during Pandemia Coid-19, but the evidence of the effectiveness of these measures remains limited.

Who is the answer to health needs in the Ukraine and refugee countries

The delegates noticed a report by the General Director on the implementation of the resolution on the health situation encouraged by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. 2024, who reached about 4.7 million people with health support in Ukraine and more than 400,000 refugees in neighboring countries. Who delivered medicines, medical equipment and supplies of $ 32.5 million to health care institutions across Ukraine, and more than $ 4.9 million in stock and equipment in countries that hosting refugees. From February 24, 2022. A total of 2254 attacks on health care was confirmed, resulting in 710 injuries and 208 deaths.

Member States voted on related decisions. The draft decision proposed by Ukraine and other countries to continue to renovate and strengthen the Ukrainian healthcare system. The proposed changes to the draft decision proposed by the Russian Federation and other countries were rejected.

Health states on occupied Palestinian territory, including Eastern Jerusalem

The envoys noticed a report by the general director on current health states on the occupied Palestinian territory, with Gaza's belt facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with a wide displacement, destruction and death. The health system is seriously degraded by attacks, critical deficiency of medicines, stocks and fuel and limited approach. The report was stated that between January 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025. 376 attacks on health care was reported in Gaza's belt, resulting in 286 deaths and 591 injuries.

The health crisis on the West Coast has worsened since January 2025, with escalating violence and stricter limits that interfere with access to health care.

WHO -'response focused on providing basic health services, public health supervision, disease prevention and control, supply of stock and logistics and partners coordination. The report emphasized the need for immediate interruption of fire, the release of all hostages, an unlimited humanitarian approach and health protection.

Member States noticed a report and praised the efforts on the continuity of health services under difficult conditions. The envoys approved an accompanying resolution.

