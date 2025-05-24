The Scottish family rushes to the home from the “terrifying” holiday point after hitting the earthquakes





A family escaped from the house to Scotland during a “terrifying” holiday on Crete, after he hit two earthquakes.

My mother, Nicole Erbokel, from Falkrick, had a rest on the Greek island with her husband and two sons when the first earthquake was hit by 5.9 degrees.

Nicole Arbell shared her experience in an earthquake on the island of Crete, Greece, with her family.

A family rushed to the house from the “terrifying” Crete vacation after hitting the earthquakes

Two children Nicole Lewis, 8 years old, Tommy, 7 years old, on the island of Crete, Greece.

Nicole Arbell with her husband Adam on the island of Crete, Greece.

The family decided to pack their bags and return home when the second earthquake shook the island on Thursday.

Nicole, 29, who was with her husband Adam and two children Louis, eighth, and Tommy, seven years old, booked a “last minute trip” to Scotland later on the same day.

She said, “We had enough earthquakes on Crete, and we go home.

“This is the second earthquake that we have passed since.

It was not the first one bad, but this morning was frightening.

“We are in the village of umbrellas, so just 36 miles from the place it struck.

“We were sleeping when the earthquake woke up.

“My son was crying was very afraid.

“I jumped from the bed and asked the children to get their shoes and went to the high ground immediately.

“We were all shook, I was never afraid for my children. They came first until we go home today.

The fearful British told the individual coasts amid Tsunami's fears after the Greek -Egres of the Greek islands that make the Earth “sway like gel” hit

“This has happened twice since we were on vacation and it is no longer comfortable anymore, so we just want to go home.”

She added that her older son has additional needs and did not understand what was going on.

On Thursday, 6.1 earthquake resulted in a tsunami warning.

The tremors felt far away like Egypt, Turkey and Israel.

Tourists and residents have been urged to stay away from coastal areas. Nicole said that she visited Crete several times over the years, but she “did not test” anything like earthquakes that were struck during her last stay.

She admitted that she was “late for my return.”

Her experiences shared two video clip on Tiktok. “I am very happy, I made the right decision,” said her boyfriend.

They added, “I felt it in Bodrum in Türkiye!”

Another said: “We literally arrived on the first day and left at 11:30 pm last night, so we cannot believe it. It cannot be believed.”

