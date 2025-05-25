



Researchers from the University of T -Kunnga Ki Perhoreua Massi succeeded in trying with the early central earthquake system (EWS) in Lamington.

The project, led by Dr. Changogan Chandrakomar, is described during PhD studies in Kexempin within the joint center of disaster research at Massi University, as the first actual experience of EWS in New Zealand, and the first global universal presentation of EWS is decentralized in society.

Atuaroa New Zeland has been recognized as one of the most active areas in the world, however there is currently no official early warning system. Dr. Chandrakomar pointed out his amazement in this absence, saying that the initiative shows a big step forward.

“In contrast to the traditional national systems that depend on expensive equipment and central data processing, this innovative system uses small -cost mechanical sensors (MEMS) hosted by local volunteers,” explained by Dr. Chandrakomar.

“Every sensor independently discovers seismic activity and alert issues, eliminating the delay of central treatment and allowing faster local responses, which can eventually reduce destruction and perhaps saving lives.”

EWS works using specific algorithms designed for New Zealand. The first, NZ-Plum, is an adaptation of the Japanese plum algorithm to suit the modified Mercalli intensity scale in New Zealand. This algorithm focuses on the discovery of harmful secondary waves (S), which are slower and high -capacity seismic waves that cause most shaking and damage during earthquakes.

The second algorithm, NZ-Plum-P, is used, data from the initial (P) waves. The P waves usually reaches before S waves and usually cause minimal shaking. NZ-PLUM-P aims to predict the intensity of the upcoming S waves, allowing early alerts and thus increasing the window available for preventive work.

The joint use of both algorithms provides what Dr. Chandrakomar describes as a double -layer approach, which enhances the system response and accuracy.

During a three -month trial in Witzton, EWS showed her ability to discover all the important earthquakes that occurred accurately during this period. NZ-PLUM-P is constantly submitted faster alerts than NZ-Plum. The system has recorded a small number of wrong alerts, which mainly due to the nature of the early detection of the NZ-PLUM-P, but in what the researchers considered acceptable limits for operational use.

Dr. Chandrakomar pointed out that the study also highlighted the advantages of the decentralized alert model, which indicates that locally created alerts can compete with the performance of central systems while reducing the costs of infrastructure and operation.

An essential element in the project is its focus on the participation of society. “Local volunteers have not only hosted the sensors, but also played a vital role in preserving the system. This participatory model enhances confidence, awareness and preparedness at the level of society, and major elements of flexibility in disasters,” said Dr. Chandrakomar.

The effects of cost and expansion are important, especially for countries that have restricted resources. You find many regions around the world ewss at an expensive national level. Dr. Chandrakomar believes that this approach provides an applicable alternative: “It is a solution designed not only for New Zealand but for weak societies worldwide,” he says.

The increasing risks of climate change and urbanization add urgency to the earthquake. Dr. Chandrakomar indicated that through appropriate maintenance and the participation of the continuous community, the number and quality of the sensors can be expanded through New Zealand.

“This type of network can significantly enhance coverage and serve as valuable support for the government's future EEW system. The similar similar eEW networks in other countries to complete their national systems. There is no reason that New Zealand could not do the same.

Search results were detailed in a paper published in earthquake research messages. The project team included supervision from the assistant professor Raj Brasana, Dr. Caroline Holden, Dr. Max Stevens and Dr. Marion Tan.

