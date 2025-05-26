



Paducah, ky. (Fox 56) – If you live in Kentucky, you have been likely to have heard reports of the earthquake activity periodically, but did you know that the Blu Grass is home to the most active seismic area on the eastern coast?

The National Guard Pavilion in the state of Kentucky 123 on the social media that was published on social media has achieved that Badoka, located in the seismic zone in the new Madrid, achieved the perfect place to conduct a seismic response training from May 13 to 15, known as “exercise exercises”.

Kentucky's latest news:

The officials wrote that the three-day exercise at Barclay Regional Airport included more than 30 National Guard pilots in Kentucky and three C-130J Super Hercules.

Two C-130j Super Hercules, from the 165th Jerleis Squadron from Kentucky at the Badoca Regional Airport in Baduka. (Image of the American National Guard of the Dail Jarir)

Pilot from the 123-Marshaals A-130j Super Hercules Emergency Super Hercules group of the National Guard of the National Guard of Kentucky Air below a corridor at the Murray Collery County Airport in Murray. (Image of the American National Guard of the Dail Jarir)

The head of a 123 aircraft maintenance crew is looking at the C-130J Super Hercules at the National Guard base in Kentucky in Luisville. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

(The American National Guard was missed by Del Jarir)

Fighting observer from the squadron of Kentucky National Air tactics 123 umbrellas, umbrellas at Barclay Regional Airport. (Image of the American National Guard of the Dail Jarir)

Miguor Felicia Evans, a nurse from the 123r Medical Group, settles an emulator on May 14, 2025, during a trip from Murray to Padoca, Ki. This event was part of the Grindstone exercise, a major simulation to respond to the earthquake that was organized in the new seismic zone in Madrid, which is the most active earthquake area in the eastern United States. (Image of the American National Guard of the Dail Jarir)

Download the 165 air squadron platforms on the C-130j Super Herculales at the National Guard base of Kentucky in Luisville, Kentucky, May 14, 2025, to support Grindstone exercises, a major simulation of the response to the earthquake. The water was transferred to Padoca, Kentucky, for humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

Technology. Sergeant. Austin Goldman, a radio systems technician in the 123rd emergency response group, tests radio equipment at Barclay Regional Airport in Padoca, Kentucky, May 14, 2025, to support the main earthquake response simulation. The unit pilots established a airport shipping center to manage the distribution of humanitarian relief supplies as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

Pilot from the Emergency response group 123 from Kentucky National Air State, Safe Steel Supply Supply Support at Baduka Regional Airport in Baduka, Ki. The three -day simulations tested the unit's ability to provide human frustration capabilities after an 8 -sized earthquake. (The American National Guard photo by senior pilots Annaliese Billings)

The main sergeant. Alex Klosterman, a weather craftsman from the National Guard response group in Kentucky 123, helps download a platform of water on the Kentucky National Guard truck at Paducah Regional Airport in Paducah, KY. The water was transferred to the nearby provinces of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

Kentucky National Guard members carry water platforms on a truck at Barclay Regional Airport in Baduka, Kentucky, May 14, 2025, to support exercise simulation, which is a major simulation to respond to the earthquake. The Kentucky National Army's combat support battalion led 1792 to water to the nearby provinces of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

A member of the National Air National Guard response group is used 123 forklines to empty a water platform from Hercules C-130j Super Hercules at BADUCAH Regional Airport in Paducah, KY. Water was sent to the nearby provinces of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

The unloading of members of the National Emergency Response Group 123 from Kentucky at the Barclay Regional Airport in Baduka, Kentucky, May 14, 2025, to support exercise, which is a major simulation of the response to the earthquake. Pilots created a airport shipping center to manage the distribution of humanitarian relief supplies as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

A LoadMaster is one of the 165th Squadron Panels of the National Guard in Kentucky at Barclay Regional Airport in Badukah, Kentucky, May 13, 2025, to support mill exercises, a three -day response scenario in a new Senario area of ​​Senario. Paducah is located within the region, which is the most active seismic zone in the eastern United States, and can serve as an air center in the event of a large -scale earthquake (US National Guard image by Dale Greer)

Fuel technicians from the National Guard Pavilion in Kentucky National Air 123 are preparing to empty flying fuel from the C-130j Super Herculaes at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, KY. Paducah is located in the New Zone in Madrid, and is the most active seismic zone in the eastern United States. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

The main sergeant. John Hart, the head of his crew in a plane maintenance squadron 123, inspects the Hercules of the C-130J at the National Guard base of Kentucky in Luisville, Kentucky, May 13, 2025, before the plane left a response earthquake in Kentucky. Take the exercise for three days multiple agencies, including the National Guard of the Kentucky Army and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

Pilots from the National Guard in Kentucky Air Cancel to download a fork fork from all terrain from Hercules C-130J at Barclay Regional Airport in Baduka, Kentucky, May 13, 2025, in support of a major simulation of the response to the earthquake. The pilots were assigned to the unit to stand on the air port to work as a shipping axis and evacuation center as part of the earthquake scenario. (The American National Guard photo by senior pilots Annaliese Billings)

National Guard members of the Kentucky Air Force used R-11 to download fuel on C-130j Super Herculaes at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, KY. The unit pilots established a airport shipping center to manage the distribution of humanitarian relief supplies as part of the earthquake scenario. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

The main sergeant. Brian Milburn, the director of pregnancy with an emergency response group 123, directs the National Guard of Kentucky C-130j Super Hercules at Barclay Regional Airport in Padoca, Kentucky, May 13, 2025, during exercises, a major earthquake simulation. Paducah is located in the New Zone in Madrid, and is the most active seismic zone in the eastern United States. (US National Guard image by Phil Speck)

Pilots from the National Guard squadron in the 165th Kentucky state, C-130J, fly on Baduka, Ki, May 13, 2025, after providing shipping exercises, three-day exercises to respond to the earthquake. This shipment was used to determine the air port to act as a freight axis and the evacuation center as part of the earthquake scenario. (The American National Guard photo by senior pilots Annaliese Billings)

The 165th Air Force from the National Guard of Kentucky Air directs a truck loading from the C-130j Super Herculaes. (Image of the American National Guard of the Dail Jarir)

The stability of the critical air transport team from the Critical Care Air 123 group, on May 14, 2025, during a flight from Murray to P atucah, KY, on the plane at the Kentucky Carning C-130j Super Hercules. This event was part of the Grindstone exercise, a major simulation to respond to the earthquake that was organized in the new seismic zone in Madrid, which is the most active earthquake area in the eastern United States. (Image of the American National Guard of the Dail Jarir)

Exercise leaders said that the pilots and aircraft were deployed to operate a shipping center and an evacuation center at the airport, simulating how officials can respond in the event of a large -scale earthquake in the region.

Copyright 2025 NexStar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. These materials may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and videos, go to Fox 56 News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/photos-kentucky-air-national-guard-233108285.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos