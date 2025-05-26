Int'l financing to recover the Türkiye earthquake is $ 6.4 billion





A new $ 500 million financing package was signed between the World Bank and the Development and Investment Bank in Türkiye (TKIB) through the Ministry of Treasury and Finance initiatives to support companies in the areas affected by the earthquake, according to Monday's report.

The report said this brought the total international financing to the regions affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Torke in early 2023 to 6.4 billion dollars.

According to the information obtained by the Anadolu correspondent (AA), the ministry continues to secure funding from abroad to the areas affected by earthquakes that occurred on February 6, 2023.

Accordingly, TKIB Financing Agreements were signed under the formation of the official recruitment-which was developed to support economic recovery and increase employment in the areas affected by the earthquake that was approved by the World Bank Board-on May 23.

As part of this, the $ 500 million in financing will be directed to companies operating in 11 provinces: Dania, Adaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziante, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kelis, Maleisa, Osmanani, and Sanliarfa, as well as seven Anfam.

The project aims to maintain current jobs and create new job opportunities by meeting investment needs and working capital for regional companies.

With the signing of this project, the total amount of international financing for earthquake affected on February 6 reached 6.4 billion dollars. Of this amount, approximately $ 2.4 billion is used to support the real sector and exporters.

The Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mohamed Shamiki, stressed that, within the framework of the economic program, they give priority to the policies that support employment, encourage added production and increase access to financing under favorable circumstances.

“In this regard, guaranteed resources are directed through strong cooperation with international organizations effectively to the real sector and contribute to the goal of sustainable growth,” he said.

Sabah daily newsletter

Keeping up with what is happening in Türkiye, it is the region and the world.

Score

You can cancel the subscription at any time. By registering, you agree to our terms of use and our privacy policy. This site is protected by Recaptcha, Google Private Policy and the Conditions of Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/business/economy/intl-financing-for-turkiyes-earthquake-recovery-reaches-64b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos