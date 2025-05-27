



Amid government pressure and weak infrastructure, journalists in Myanmar are struggling to work after the last earthquake.

NYO* is a 30 -year -old journalist from Mandalay in central Myanmar, one of the most difficult countries in the world to be an independent journalist. Its area was a hot point of conflict between the Military Council and the various armed groups after the coup in 2021. Then in March, the earthquake was struck.

The earthquake, which amounted to 7.7 size on March 28, led to more than 3,700 deaths, and wounded more than 5,000 people and 88 individuals, according to the ruling military government. Real numbers can be much higher.

On the day of the earthquake, New John returned to her home shortly before moving to another safe house. A correspondent who was in close contact was arrested by the police the day before.

“The earthquake was hit while I was in the middle of the packing. It was severe,” NYO explained in an interview with it recently with DW Akademie.

The earthquake caused her home to collapse in part. Her family dared not to stay in her damaged home, instead asleep on the street due to fears of final tremors. Her family has since moved to a temporary shelter.

A rare voice on the ground

The earthquake caused widespread damage, especially in the NayPyidaw, Mandalay and Sagaing areas. According to the United Nations, more than a million people needed.

Traveling in Myanmar, especially in the central areas, has become difficult after the earthquake image: the real news information team in Myanmar/photo alliance/photo

In the aftermath, the army continued to bomb the affected area, especially the epic, where NYO was born. It also prevented foreign journalists from reporting and traveling to the earthquake area, citing security cases.

NYO has worked as a journalist for nearly 10 years for various media outlets. Since the 2021 military coup, it has been one of the few journalists in central Myanmar who have been reports on the ground for Athaan, a media house now in exile.

Reporting the affected area carries multiple risks. Journalists are not only struggling to reach affected areas, but they also face a great danger of detention. NYO now resides with some close friends to maintain the safety of her parents.

Since the coup, journalists in Myanmar are moving regularly between different safe places without maintaining regular contact with their families.

Journalists in exile

After Myanmar's military coup on February 1, 2021, Junta raided media offices, canceled the licenses and detained dozens of journalists. Many fled to the neighboring countries to continue covering Myanmar. The NYO family fled the epic and moved to Mandalay in 2023.

The remaining in the country had to deal with security challenges and unreliable internet and frequent power outages. In the areas affected by the earthquake, access to the Internet is very difficult, because the mobile phone service was intermittent and the power of power outages is more regular. This has made it difficult to evaluate what is happening, even in nearby areas.

All of these challenges have become more magnificent since March, when the earthquake has already hit a country in chaos.

Take the story

“Our journalists on the ground need to travel to sites near the city where access to the Internet is available to send their news,” said Chan Theeri Theiri Soy, the sub -editor, citizens of the citizens and the Democratic TV channels in Burma (DVB. “After that, they delete all their data before returning to their cities.”

According to Chan Thiri Soe, 60 % of the DVB news room -covered news depends on such arsenal from field correspondents who provide accounts and visions directly. They play a decisive role in running the newsroom in exile media. However, media homes are struggling to provide contributors to basic resources such as safe equipment and homes and help in evacuating emergency situations, which increases their weakness.

Facing budget crises

In the wake of the United States Agency for the recent International Development, some news rooms had to reduce their news production, with some stopping operations completely.

According to the data collected by the Independent Press Council in Myanmar (IPCM), among a total of 73 independent media council in Myanmar, 64 exile organizations employ more than 1,400 Myanmar journalists.

MyaELATT ATHAN also had a reduction in the number of its employees due to financing discounts. A myalett ATHAN journalist, from HTKE MyInt, was arrested, who lost his job and returned to Myanmar, by the army upon his return to the country. He was sentenced to five years in prison under the Anti -Terrorism Law. This is the second time that it has been imprisoned since the coup.

“Thinking about returning to the country requires a lot of attention and hesitation,” said Saw PE*. He has one of the media that was forced to cut the salaries of journalists, and his family is no longer able to rely only on this income in exile.

Journalists who are still in Myanmar also face significant discounts in salaries. The average salary is about 200 dollars (220 euros) per month, and journalists must routinely cover additional costs to move constantly between safe homes.

“I earn less than journalists working abroad, but the risks are much greater,” NYO said. “I don't even have a laptop. I must make interviews and write notes on my phone. The phone is not good either.”

Threats from all sides

For NYO and many field correspondents in Myanmar, living has become dangerous to a kind of routine.

“The threats not only come from the army, but from all armed groups,” she said. “Working amid danger with anxiety has become a natural part of my life. I am always alert.”

She lost her home and missed other journalists their relatives due to the earthquake. However, they continue to report, driven by a sense of responsibility.

“I don't feel sad or fear anymore, regardless of the type of situation,” she said. “There is one thing that I am afraid to be arrested and tortured by the army. This is what scares me more. I just want to do my work as a professional for my best. Whenever I think about stopping, I can't stop. I don't want to carry a weapon.”

*The real names of those who were interviewed for security reasons have been changed

Essay by Soe So htoon

DW Akademie works with EXile Media from Myanmar, with the support of the Federal Foreign Ministry in Germany (AA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/journalists-in-myanmar-still-feel-aftershocks-after-the-earthquake/a-72685543 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos