



Myanmar (MNN) – Four years after a coup was elected in Myanmar, a loose alliance of armed ethnic groups is still gaining land against the Military Council in power. Joe Handley says with A3 that tensions in the country are still high, as violence continues and the civilians themselves have fallen into the crossing.

“You have this ongoing local battle that is happening,” he says.

Two months ago, it was doubled with an earthquake of 7.7. Handley says relief teams are still relief to Myanmar residents.

“The local church really stood and the hands and feet of Jesus in partnership with some of these teams,” he explains.

A3 works alongside the local church, knowing that it will be a long -time force after Myanmar exit on the world stage. Handley does not see an easy or fast way to get out of the national conflict.

He says: “But this is an opportunity for the height of the body of Christ, showing hope in Christ and its width in the midst of pain and suffering.”

Handley asks the body of Christ to pray for the suffering of people and those who live in fear of the Military Council.

“Sometimes the army believes that [people are] On the opposition side, they can be easily thrown into prison although there is no evidence or evidence that anything has happened. ”

World leaders call for the expansion of the current temporary ceasefire in Myanmar, where Handley mentions the listener of MNN who hope in the deepest.

He says: “The permanent presence in the long term of the church is the place where people start asking questions.” “It provides an opportunity for people to exchange hope in Christ, and it is the goal of development in the long run: they will have hope that extends beyond the grave.”

Handley says the A3 team hears and feels the prayers of the believers, and thanks the warriors of prayer for the continuous support of God's work in Myanmar.

