



Seventy -eighth World Health Assembly has approved the update decision Global Action Plan (GAP) on antimicrobial resistance (AMR)for discussion at the World Health Assembly next year (WHA79) 2026. It is estimated that 4.71 million deaths have been related to Bacterial AMR since 2021, according to Global burden of illness, injury and risk factors (GBD). Gusts update will offer a practical frame for the next 10 years to achieve goals and obligations included in political declaration From a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly at the high level of AMR 2024, in the 10% decrease in global deaths associated with bacterial AMR by 2030. Ever since the Global Action Plan was adopted in 2015, over 170 countries have developed multi-select national action plans for solving AMR. The updated plan will ensure that the latest guidelines are available to help the implementation countries. It will reflect a multisector health approach, which aims to sustain the health of human human, animals and ecosystems sustainably. WHO and other four -sided organizations – organization for the food and agriculture of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) and the World Animal Health Organization (WoAh) – will develop this update in consultation with Member States and relevant stakeholders. Seventy -eighth World Health Assembly has also considered progress achieved in countries that support infections; ensure a universal approach to quality and an affordable diagnosis and appropriate treatment; strengthen control, research and innovation; And improve amr consciousness, management and financing. Looking in advance, other priorities involve supporting countries that achieve effectiveness by integrating AMR interventions in the planning and financing of the health sector, and increasing the coordination and management of AMR response to all levels, including IS Quadipartite. Related connections The Assembly accepts the global action plan for climate change and health for 2025–2028

At seventy -eighth Eighth Health Assembly 2025, Member States expressed their support for the first design of the global action plan for climate change and health, marking an important step forward in global health and climate policy. The Draft Global Action Plan 2025-2028 (EB156 (40)) recognized the urgent need to resolve the health effects of climate change, positioning health systems as part of a climate solution. It aims to provide a strategic framework that will be led by Member States, the Secretariat of the WHO and other stakeholders in the development of health systems with low carcass; Improvement of the control system and early warning; Protection of vulnerable population; and integrating health into climate policy and financing mechanisms. Continuing to obligations taken at the previous party conference (police officers) and the results of the Executive Board of Executive Board in February 2025, this plan supports who is working to promote health leadership in the global climatic agand and coordinating action and implementation at the country level. Supporting this global action plan, the Assembly confirmed that climate activity is not only an environmental priority but also a strategic priority for health. Although they recognized this important progress, some Member States noticed that more time and dialogue needed to achieve a consensus on certain principles and a language used in the action plan moving forward. Related links: Climate change and health: a draft global action plan for climate change and health A78/4 Add.2

Documents A78/4,, A78/4 Add.2 I EB156/2025/REC/1, EB156 Decision (40)

A draft global action plan for climate change and health contained in the decision EB156 (40) and

EB156/25)

