Ankara [Turkey]May 29: After the devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar in April 2024 and the increasing awareness of seismic risks throughout the Indian subcontinent, the Turkish engineering company TIS announced its strategic interest in entering the Indian market. The company worldwide is famous for its design and manufacture and the spread of advanced seismic insulation systems that protect critical infrastructure during earthquakes.

“India, like Turkiye, is located on a very active error system. We believe that the time to achieve seismic protection technology that has proven its usefulness in this important area,” said Ugorkan Osmakor, General Manager of TIS.

“Our goal is not only to provide equipment, but cooperate with local partners to create permanent flexibility in the landscape of the infrastructure in India.”

From Turki to the world

TIS started its journey in 2012 with five years of dedicated research and development, a strict test, and a certificate of European bodies. Since the launch of commercial operations in 2017, the company has completed projects in Italy-to nearly 30 % of its current Greece, Azerbaijan, Taiwan, Mexico and recently Chile. TIS gained global recognition after the devastating earthquakes on February 6, 2023 in Turki, where its seismic isolation kept eight main hospitals and public buildings that operate completely during its earthquake 7.6 and 7.5.

“TIS is one of the few companies around the world that provides integrated solutions to protect against earthquakes, the combination of engineering design, the innovation of products, and allocated implementation – all under one roof. Our technologies have been published, including pendulum's earthquakes, which were successfully published in America in America, and ASIA.

Solutions designed for difficult environments

TIS stands out not only for the quality of its products but its ability to adapt to complex structural conditions. In Chile, the company has successfully implemented seismic isolation in light and normative data centers. TIS engineers designed steel structures and delivered an effective and designed solution within just three months. This achievement led to six complete projects in Chile, with more running throughout the region.

“In every country we work, from Taiwan to Chile, we begin to understand local challenges-and not to impose a single approach that suits everyone.” “This is why we are confident of our ability to work with architects, developers and Indian government agencies to build a new level of earthquake.”

India is the following limits

While TIS did not launch a project in India, the company is actively looking for local partnerships. The recent seismic events, such as the April 2024 earthquake in Myanmar throughout northeastern India, have increased public and institutional awareness of seismic weakness in the region.

The history of India in major earthquakes-is similar to the Gogarat disaster for the year 2001 and the most modern tremors in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Asam-determines the urgent need for advanced seismic protection. With rapid urbanization in risk areas, TIS believes that India is a major candidate for relief solutions designed globally and designed and aims to become a reliable technical partner in both the public and private sectors.

TIS is an engineering and manufacturing company that relies on Turkish specialized in seismic insulation systems. TIS has a certified design for products, research and development, and a strong international wallet, TIS offers earthquake protection techniques that enhance structural flexibility of critical infrastructure.

