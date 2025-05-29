Thousands of sensors reveal a 3D structure from the sound waves that earthquakes





GNSS receptors help trace the exact location and can discover disorders in the upper atmosphere (ionosphere) by measuring delay and changes in electromagnetic radio signals. Credit: Weizheng Fu, Nagiaa University

Earthquakes create ripple effects on the upper atmosphere of the Earth, which can disrupt communication systems and satellite navigation on which we rely. Nagoya University scientists and their collaborators used the wide range of GNSS in Japan to create the first 3D images of air disturbances caused by the Noto 2024 earthquake.

Its results were published in the magazine of Earth, Planets and Space, the patterns of the sound wave disorder with unique 3D details and provide new visions on how to generate these earthquakes.

With the spread of more than 4,500 GNSS receptors throughout the country, in Japan there is one of the most dense networks in the world. These receptions help trace the exact location and can also discover changes in an area of ​​the upper atmosphere called ionosphere.

The research team led by Dr. Wezing Fu and Professor Yucci Otusuka of the Environmental Research Institute at Nagoya University (ISEE), with a detailed 3D structure for electron density changes in Eunikostir after the Nuto Peninsula at January.

When satellite signals are transmitted across Ionosphere, they slow down because radio waves interact with electrically charged particles. By measuring the amount of signals, scientists can calculate the number of electrons in the signal path and determine the total electron content. The appointment of these electrons allows them to investigate and effectively monitor the ionosphere.

After about 10 minutes of the earthquake, the sound was born to the top across the atmosphere and reached the ionosphere (60-1000 km above the ground). This creates a similar ripples to throw stone in a pond.

To create a three -dimensional model of wave patterns, the researchers used a technique called “CT scans” – similar to how CT scans create 3D images of the human body. They collected data on electron numbers from thousands of receptions that follow satellite signals in different angles. By tracking its 3D models at different times after the earthquake, they created a time series of how the electron density changed.

The cross section that shows changes in the electron density at different altitudes. Cutting lines show changes in vertical alignment. Credit

South of the earthquake center, the researchers noticed a tilted sound wave style that has gradually became more vertical over time. When the earthquake creates sound waves that move up through the atmosphere, the upper parts of the waves move faster than the lower parts. This makes the front end or mile while moving. Over time, the tilted style gradually relaxed to more vertical alignment.

The researchers produced the first three -dimensional perception of how to change the angle of mile over time during a seismic event. You have followed how the oblique wave patterns were gradually attached to unprecedented details. Previous models assumed that all sound waves came from one point in the epicenter. While this matches some of their observations, he was unable to explain the non -flat wave patterns that they saw in their three -dimensional images.

To understand this, they included data from multiple wave sources along the rift line in its model, assuming that some parts of the rift generate waves after about 30 seconds of the initial rupture. The results match better with their observations in the real world and showed that earthquakes do not create waves in the atmosphere from only one spot, but from multiple points along the entire error with the rupture of different sections over time. This explains why the weather disturbances, such as oblique waves, were more complicated than the previous simple models expected.

“By including multiple distributed sources and time delays, our improved modeling provides a more accurate representation of how these waves are spread through the upper atmosphere,” Professor Otesuka is highlighted.

“The unrest in the ionosphere can interfere with satellite communications and the accuracy of the site. If we understand these patterns better, we can improve our ability to protect sensitive technologies during and after earthquakes and enhance early warning systems for similar natural events,” added Dr. Weizheng Fu.

To move forward, researchers are applying their model to other natural events such as volcanic eruptions, tsunami, and harsh weather events.

More information: Weizheng Fu et Al, unveiled vertical ionic responses after the Noto 2024 earthquake with a high -density GNSS network, land, planets and space (2025). DOI: 10.1186/S40623-022211-Y

Introduction from Nagoya University

