



The World Health Organization (WHO), Africa focuses on the control and prevention of the disease (African CDC), Robert Koch Institute (Rki) And the governments of Canada and the United Kingdom have announced today the spread of a successful partnership for health security to strengthen the supervision of diseases in Africa (HSPA) on seven countries on the continent. Africa experiences more epidemic of disease than any other part of the world. Although significant progress has been made in strengthening the surveillance of the disease over the past decade, no country can be resolved by today's complex health threats. Health security partnership strengthens the supervision of illnesses and intelligence epidemic on the African continent, allowing countries to better discover and respond to public health threats – whether they are natural, random or intentional. Launched In 2023 in six countries, Gambia, Mali, Morocco, Namibi, South Africa and Tunisia, the partnership will extend to Rwanda in its second phase, which lasts from 2025 to 2028. In the heart of the initiative is collaborative control An approach that connects the health and security sector to reduce biological risk and strengthen the monitoring systems at the national and international level. HSPA is aligned with the goals of the health security of the global partnership against the spread of weapons and the material of mass destruction and the initiative of signature for the alleviation of biological threats in Africa (SIMBA). “HSPA represents an important step forward in the construction of stronger partnerships for health safety in Africa. Gathering global, regional and national actors, this initiative supports countries in strengthening co -exchanges and practical actions. Who remains obliged to work together with Member States to make these colleagues, and that they are conspiratorial, national efforts, both innate, innate, and innate in national efforts. Partnership supports countries to strengthen their capacities in biorical management, events and on the basis of indicators, genus supervision and epidemic intelligence. This is achieved by training, developing guidelines, creating folders for implementation and practical technical assistance to ensure that implementation is aligned with the priorities of the country, built into wider national systems and built for long -term sustainability.

“Within this project, the African CDC will cooperate with the Member States in mobilizing political will for biological security and supervision, establishing regional frameworks for biological agents and toxins with high consequences, and coordinating surveillance based on events. Cooperation with early partners and coordinating members and coordination, and coordination is especially on the basis of the state. “ Said Dr. Raji Tajudeen, the act of Deputy General Director and Head, Department of Public Health and Research, African CDC. HSPA has supported the HSPA initiative from the beginning of a program of reducing the threat of weapons of the Canada Government, with additional funds in the second phase from the Government of the United Kingdom. Founding on the achievements in the first phase, the countries that participate, with the support of the WHO partner, will accelerate the implementation to build a healthier, safer and more resistant Africa. Note the editor On May 29, 2025, a correction was made in this edition of the news, both in the title and main text, in order to reflect the joint announcement of the expansion of HSPA with the Governments of Canada and the United Kingdom, and to recognize the reconciliation of HSPA -es to the global partnership against the spread of the initiative initiative in Misats.

