



Children with February 6th, on February 6, finds strength and hope through the “Orphans – Red Earthquake Project”, a humanitarian initiative led by the Education and Culture Foundation again with the support of Türkiye Sigorta. The project brought a group of children from KahramanMaraş and areas affected by the surrounding earthquake to Istanbul for a series of events aimed at supporting their psychological recovery and personal development.

As part of the program, the quarter -finals of the Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Basketball attended between Anadolu Efes and MERSIN SPOR on Friday, May 30, 2025. More than just an entertainment picnic, the match presented an enjoyable and unforgettable experience designed to increase their cognitive spirit and help it decline with life after its end.

Istanbul's visit is a major component of the broader psychological and social support initiative that combines sports, education and culture to help children's healing. In addition to the basketball game, children visit interactive learning centers such as KidZania Istanbul, where they can explore professions, experience science and engage in roles play activities. The goal is to provide both entertainment and educational value, and care for their feeling of curiosity and imagination.

Red Bicycle also includes long -term development support, and deals with more than just basic educational needs. It includes programs in arts, drama, science and sports, with a special focus on developing scientific interest in areas such as aviation and space. These initiatives are implemented by the Foundation's team, including teachers, psychologists and social workers, who help children express their experiences and build confidence in safe and organized environments.

“Education, sports, arts, and science are not just activities, but rather strong tools for recovery,” said Zinib Nour Yerhan, President of Al -Hayat Foundation once again. “This project is not only about helping individual children recover. It is an invitation to healing collective. We want to show these children that they are not alone, and that society stands with them.”

Yerhan emphasized that children, who have suffered a loss of loss and displacement, need supportive environments where they can grow and prosper. She added: “Through events like this in Istanbul, we aim to remind them of the beauty of life and give them moments of joy and hope.”

The initiative also includes communication with children's families, ensuring that psychological and social support extends to care and guardians. This comprehensive approach is designed to enhance family bonds and create a more stable basis to restore children.

Thanks to the cooperation between the private sector, local organizations and volunteers, the red bicycle project continues to expand its access. The Istanbul event stands as evidence of the strength of solidarity, and provides a way forward for a new generation that is determined to overcome hardship and embrace an optimistic future.

