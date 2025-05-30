



A 2.4 -size earthquake was reported in North Carolina

Updated: 10:47 AM EST 30 May 2025

We have a look at the best news today, your traffic and your heat before getting out of the door. But we start with urgent news in Greenville County this morning. It is 6.44. We now know the name of the suspect killed in a deputy who participated in the shooting of Jarir. The pathologist’s office determined it as 51 -year -old Johnny Collins. Representatives say that the shooting occurred yesterday afternoon near the Canon Road in Jarir. When they got there, they say that Collins was armed. We were told that an officer involved in the shooting and then fell on five deputies. Collins died at the scene. The five deputies on an administrative leave, which is a standard protocol. You can read more of this story on Wyff4.com. 13 department lawyer Walt Wilkins announced that he was retired. Wilkins served Greenville and Bekens' provinces for more than 14 years, and says he benefits from his eligibility and intends to practice the law with his father. Walt Wilkins says part of it, the quote, who was like your lawyer, was the most prominent in my career and I am proud of all this office that you have achieved over the years. End Quote. Meanwhile, the city of Denkan obtained a new police chief, Greg Saterefield told Wyff4.com June 27 to be his last day, and Dunkan thanked him for giving him the opportunity to serve the community. Satterfield has become the police chief in January 2024. His alternative has not yet been named. Starting on Monday in Abbeville County, SCDOT will close the 284 highway to work on the roads. The closure between the Flatrock Road and the 28th South Road. There will be a path path in place during the closure, which is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, June 3. Meanwhile, some streets of the city center were closed before the Jazz Jazz festival in Greenville. Part of the South Main Street, East Court Street, Broadstret Street and the Relative Street will be reopened after the festival ended on Saturday night. It is the third year of the festival. TANIQUA Penix lives this morning in downtown Greenville with what you can expect to hear this week. Good morning Tenida. Irene, good morning. You will hear a little of everything tonight, from the New Orleans style to swinging to the Van. Many will happen. We got local and national performance artists. They will perform at the stages of food, drinks and alcohol. The wrist will be available for purchase. The festival begins this evening at 4:00 and ends at ten o'clock. Tomorrow from 11 am to 9 pm, the organizers say that the event or sunlight occurs. However, Barilla, how is the weather? Well, the weather is now good. It will be good for them, and this is certain. We have some thunderstorms that you will deal with before 4:00 or 5:00, so while the jazz festival begins, we must be on our way to that. You will be a little bit at times. Allow me to show you what we are talking about here. A few Touwin shower this morning. Here comes 1231 130. You can see that we will start seeing some of this shower begins to approach the jazz festival area. Two 3:00 I think it will be a kind of peak time in our area. Many UPSTATE. Then by 4:00 or 5:00, this line comes out. Sometimes wind will be smashed. Behind it, some of these storms reaches 30 miles per hour. But slow cleansing. It will actually be a beautiful night to go out and around the wise temperature, from the mid -seventies of the last century. This is where we will end today to Greenville and UPSTATE. About the same in the mountains, the winds of the seventies of the last century say it turns from the north. So here comes the stable air slowly walking. Late in the afternoon of this day. Then tomorrow morning we all wake up to fast, more refreshing conditions, a really nice Saturday out. We will have a lot of details about your next predictions for a short time. First, I know that Victoria got some details about these methods. How is traffic? We see traffic begins to build this morning on I-85. This is heading south now. This approaches 90 passes about 29. Note traffic backed for a few miles. This is due to an accident. You can see it on our maps now where you see that red traffic does not move because there is an accident in the outlet 63, which is 290 exit. Traffic is supported on the twenty -ninth, heading towards Jackson Mail. So consider this morning. If you use 85 south now, the more it rises to 85 north or south, you do not see any traffic this morning. Highway 101 See a few backups near the BMW factory. But if you use 85 south to reach the 101 and I-26 highway, you are about 21 minutes this morning. Aaron. Thank you. Rooting times have been announced for several early university football matches. Kimson, Georgia and South Carolina will start their seasons in September. You can find all the details now on Wyff4.com. Just click the exercise tab. Art, Food and Books are on hand on this new week for you. Here's Stephanie Trot with options for the coming days. As CS Lewis once said, we read to know that we are not alone. Well, there is a new place to diving in Iowa with the large opening of the new public library on East Front Street Street. Four years in its manufacture, the new library will provide an expanded space for children's activities in addition to larger meetings and study spaces, and distinctive sites for groups. The new programming also comes with the opening, including the pre -school story. Well. From reading to the art of Hawaii, the art of fluid is now open at his new home in Powdersville. The studio provides opportunities for experience with colored resins that make acrobat, cutting panels, paintings, and others. You can contact them about the nights of history, birthday celebrations and team construction events. They have something for everyone. Whether you are a kaftar or not. I generally have a new restaurant in Greenville. Delicious is now open, as it brings a full service menu as it uses golden, brown and delicious to work. This expansion brings a list of universally affected small paintings, including the black cylinder, a cruel and pork abdomen. The stain is ideal for food as well as those looking for a delicious treatment. Certainly, we and your friends will enjoy this week

A 2.4 -size earthquake was reported in North Carolina

Updated: 10:47 AM EST 30 May 2025

An earthquake of 2.4 size in North Carolina was reported early Friday morning. The earthquake occurred at 2:12 am near Roseman, which is located near the North Carolina and South Carolina line. Some people reported their feeling of the earthquake to the United States's geological survey, according to its website.

Roseman, North Carolina –

An earthquake of 2.4 size in North Carolina was reported early Friday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 2:12 am near Roseman, which is located near the North Carolina and South Carolina line.

Some people reported their feeling of the earthquake to the United States's geological survey, according to its website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/2-4-magnitude-earthquake-north-carolina/64927597 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos