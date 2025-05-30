



The seismic shift in the Portuguese elections 2025 reflects a wider Western trend: the erosion of central hegemony and the rise of the popular forces.

The 2025 legislative elections have developed a phenomenon that is frequented by Western democracies: the flowing influence of the moderate parties, which has long been considered the strongholds of democratic stability, but apparently separate from deep societal transformations. The election results draw a blatant picture. The Democratic Alliance, a coalition of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the People's Party, won a decisive victory, while the Socialist Party (PS) suffered a historic defeat. The traditional left, a representative of the left mass and the Portuguese Communist Party, continued its decrease. While the right -wing Chiega risen to become the second largest political force and a major opposition party. This dramatic transformation was only imagined two years ago.

The events that are revealed in Portugal are not merely extremism for voters. Instead, it is the most predictable result of an economic system that has stopped serving the majority, however it is still a motive for the strong by those who have been able to do so for decades. Portugal is not alone in this predicament. Several governments today expressed, the neoliberal model after the Cold War, which was once again returning with prosperity and physical luxury, but only providing minimum social rights, fails to meet contemporary demands. Confidence in the system has collapsed under its uncomfortable promises. The social contract lies deeply.

Without resorting to comprehensive generalizations, this is clearly a structural problem. The current economic system is a system that goes through a transitional stage, not in the moral sense, but in the historical sense. It cultivates the seeds of its demise by exacerbating inequality, erosion of societal bonds, and recording all aspects of life. As this collapse begins in the embodiment, two paths diverge: one of them from the social transformation rooted in the solidarity of the layer, and another of reactionary slope is fueled by resentment. In Portugal, this is the place where Chiga found a foothold.

Chiga is not an homosexual within the system, but rather a logical secondary result of a model that was born frustration, insecurity and assembly. The party's strategy, although it is clear to some, is not new: it benefits from economic frustration, and turns it into a cultural war. It replaces justice by revenge and dialogue with Vitriol and politics with the scene. It does not provide any solutions, just a scapegoat. While blaming immigrants and minorities and the so -called “waking up”, it leaves the structures that affect the structures that focus wealth and protect those who have benefited from the accuracy of others.

This narration flourishes because the public field may be dominated by the central parties for a long time, which, despite the realization of progress and fairness, systematically avoided any real confrontation with strength structures, with a focus instead on short -term electoral gains. If Chega is a tangible threat, the PS and PSD center are not without guilt. They were austerity engineers, edited the rent market, the strategic sectors privatized, and the weak work protection, and sold citizenship to foreign capital.

Now, in the face of the consequences, they try to collect moderation as a virtue.

However, the most stringent analysis is necessary. Reducing all voters in Chatiga to unfair victims in an unfair regime is a miscalculation. While some vote of despair, others do so motivated by condemnation. Those who normalize hate speech do not simply do so because they feel upset with their electricity bills. To suggest otherwise it is a waiver.

It should also be mentioned, unambiguously, that the institutional left failed to propose an applicable alternative. When the only response to inequality is to manage the current situation, the collective imagination is left vulnerable to those who promise a “restoration” of a past that was never present.

This is not an invitation to mysterious calls for stability. What is required is a response that is not just ethical or institutional, but materials. There is a need to rebuild a deep social contract: securing access to housing as a right, not one of the assets; Restore the role of the state as a guarantor of social justice; Implementing real taxes on the concentration and accumulation of wealth; Above all, the redistribution of the economic and political power of those who were systematically marginalized.

This requires more than institutional gestures or parliamentary alliances. It requires a fundamental shift in priorities. This means admitting that stability without fairness is nothing more than just an illusion. And democracy requires more than elections; It requires dignity. The crisis we are witnessing is not unique to Portugal, as it is not modern. Facing this will require more than hate; He will ask for courage to confront the forces that sponsor it.

Portugal stands at a critical turn. You must rebuild an agreement with those who live by their work, or will continue to see the rise of those who take advantage of despair with empty promises.

Emmanuel Ferrera is a strategic expert on political communications based in Brussels and the Director of Communications and Campaign in the European International Movement. He specializes in European Union affairs, strategic public participation, and the formation of novels at the intersection of politics, advocacy and media.

