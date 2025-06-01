On the day the earth guided





How was the most powerful earthquake in the world? In one word: destroyed.

On May 22, 1960, the earth was torn in southern Chile. The rupture is raced at the error at a speed of 3.5 km per second, and it extends over about 1000 km. The Valdivia earthquake, or the great Chilean earthquake, recorded 9.5 – the largest registered ever.

The rupture occurred along the border between NazCA and tectonic panels in South America, only abroad from Chile, and on the other side of the Pacific Ocean of us. I hope many of you wonder at this stage: Was there a tsunami?

The answer is yes – one huge.

The earthquake caused a tsunami that has risen across the Pacific Ocean, a few days before the Tsunami warning system at the Pacific level. It took about 15 hours to reach Hawaii, which is time to issue a recent warning and take life rescue measures. Fortunately in 1960, there was a warning, but warnings only work if people took action.

The first waves that hit Hilo around midnight were about 1-2 m. Then, at 1:04 am, the largest waves arrived, up to 4.3 meters. Tsunami is not a natural wave, it is much more dangerous. Yassunami moves huge amounts of water uncomfortable, which increases the water and across the ground through much larger times.

A total of 61 people were killed in Hawaii and 43 people were injured.

On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, in Japan, a tsunami hit about 22 hours after the earthquake, after he traveled more than 16,000 km. Despite the warnings, about 122 people died. The waves have reached more than six meters in some locations.

Once again in Chile, the destruction was disastrous. More than 58,000 homes were destroyed, resulting in about two million people. The life of at least 1655 – but as with many major disasters, the real number remains uncertain.

In Aotearoa, tsunami was also discovered, which led to a widespread evacuation. The notes came from more than 120 sites, including the West Coast. The update rises reached about 4 meters in Nelson and 3.5 meters in the Jesporne Islands and the Chatham Islands.

The late David Johnston and his colleagues described as “great slight damage” to homes, boats, shops and coastal infrastructure.

At that time there were calls for improving warnings and general awareness about tsunami. Today, we are lucky to reach a wealth of information within our hands. But we must interact with it.

There will be more great tsunami. While we now have to improve warnings and education, we also have more to lose. In 1960, the population of New Zealand was about 2.4 million. Today, it is more than twice that, many people live, work and play along our weak coast.

The 1960 earthquake was destroyed. The words we use to describe the next main tsunami depend on the measures we take now – such as individuals, scientists, governments and societies.

Even in the face of the strongest powers of the earth, we are not helpless.

