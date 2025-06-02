When you meet the crisis business: lessons from the Ecuador Ecuador Ecuador





Annik Tiedt, CBI Secretariat

Imagine that you are at a meeting to respond to emergency situations when you reduce energy. WiFi death. Communications collapse. Carefully planned coordination system is suddenly under pressure, and the difference scrambles to adapt to incomplete information.

This was not a scenario, but what actually happened during the Ecuador earthquake's response exercise (ERE) in December 2024. As part of the organized team, I was in Kito facilitated the participation of the Chamber of Industries and Production in Ecuador. This was the first time that the Disaster Sector did not join the disaster-and the first time was impressive.

International earthquake response – actors

Twelve countries have sent emergency teams to this exercise: the United States, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Honduras and others. They have contacted the Ecuadorian authorities just as they do during a real catastrophe – through emails, emergency management systems and field communications that sometimes succeeded and sometimes did not succeed.

Ecuador designed this simulation based on an hard -to -self -acquired experience. The country's destroyed earthquake 7.8 in 2016 caused widespread destruction and revealing critical gaps in coordination between government agencies and unconventional partners such as companies. Since then, Ecuador has reconsidered its emergency protocols within the framework of the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE), and this exercise was his first official test. Where is the best test, what does it succeed and what does not succeed from simulation?

On the first day, as Maria Jose Hernandez, CIP manager for sustainability and development, was on the exercise site, she referred to the hills panels outside Kito. “The worst forest fire in 30 years was swept here in September,” she said. “We have lost more than 140 hectares. Today we are preparing for earthquakes, but the disasters here come in many forms.”

When an earthquake is running simulator, everyone turns into a circumstantial awareness – the first decisive step in any emergency response. CIP immediately occupy their seat appointed in the ministry's technical schedule, where the private sector has an official representation. When the humanitarian country team needed important information, CIP made a comprehensive evaluation of the economic impact of the earthquake, mapping maps for companies that were operating, and what resources they could provide, and where supply chains were broken.

“The work does not write checks only,” Maria Jose. “We fill our logistical networks, our facilities, and our experiences – everything makes our business help societies to recover faster.”

Within hours, CIP was concrete offers: warehouse space for relief supplies, evacuation transportation, and wireless and wireless communication equipment to restore communications. When international search and rescue teams of body bags exhausted, CIP has quickly tied them to a member of a member that could provide 5,000 units.

CIP sat at the table of the Simulator Emergency Committee – alongside UNICEF, WeF, the National Disaster Management Office, Armoría Nacional De Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR), and local NGOs – to coordinate delivery operations. But coordination was not always smooth. The information flow is often disabled, which requires people to move between the difference as a privacy to fill the information gaps. For example, during the emergency meeting, everyone discussed the lack of computers while another team has already solved this problem earlier. This position highlighted the importance of coordination and ensuring the correct information reaching the right people to avoid repeated work.

The issue of work to share disasters

For private sector leaders who are wondering why this matter failed for them, consider the failure of critical infrastructure. Companies with powerful emergency plans and pre -advance partnerships suffer faster and can help their societies to do the same. CIP's participation was about understanding how national and international emergency systems were working, so that they could prepare and mobilize their member companies more effectively during crises.

The exercise was a strong reminder that the networks of CBI members brought unique assets to respond to disasters: the in place supplies, logistics experience, communication networks, and the ability to fill resources quickly. But they also benefit from participation by obtaining knowledge from the inside with emergency protocols and building relations with the main decision makers in the National Disaster Management Office.

The road forward

Ecuador's 2024 Ecuador exercise is a turning point in international disaster preparedness by promoting that the inclusion of private sector is not optional but necessary to coordinate effective response. CIP has successfully assigned the member resources of the company, the described communication channels, and concrete observations that need emergency operations. They worked with NGOs such as the Red Cross and participated in the meetings of the human countryside team.

“The exercise was very insightful,” unlike Maria Jose. “Our understanding of the national response mechanisms and coordination between national and international emergency teams has improved.”

When the next catastrophe strikes Ecuador, the partnerships that were built during this exercise will face its final test. The Ecuador National Secretariat is currently reviewing the national emergency response protocol to include lessons from exercise, as CIP participates in this process. Based on what you saw in Kito, commercial and human societies alike have a reason for optimism.

Thank you for the Ecuador National Secretariat for Risk Management, the OCA response department, the United Nations Development Program, our Insarag's colleagues on excellent organization and continuous support throughout the event.

The connected business initiative (CBI) enhances the participation of the private sector in reducing disaster risk, emergency preparedness, response, and recovery through member networks all over the world. Cámara de industrias y pruducción is a CBI member in Ecuador.

