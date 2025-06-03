



On Sunday evening, the National Earthquake Network in Egypt recorded three separate earthquakes in different regions across the country, including Horgada, Matra, and Great Writing.

The network reported a simple earthquake of 2.31 on the Richter scale, northwest of Jiza Governorate, at 8:10 pm Cairo time. The tremor took place at a depth of 3.17 km near the Kom Al -Bayira area, about 8 km northwest of Jiza.

According to the national seismic network, the earthquake was discovered using 13 seismic stations, and its exact location was determined through the manual analysis of seismic waves. The network confirmed that the tremor did not cause any damage and no one has noticed it by most of the population because of its decrease in size, as it classifies it as impressive.

Earlier in the same evening, an earthquake of 3.3 was recorded in the Red Sea, 44 km north of Horgada, at a depth of 10.16 km. The National Institute for National Research for Astronomy and Geophysics affirmed any harm to property or loss of lives, although some population reported the feeling of an earthquake.

In addition, at 6:00 pm on Sunday, an earthquake worth 2.92 channels was registered near Crete, 457 km north of Matruh, at a depth of 43.61 km.

It is known that Egypt suffers from a moderate seismic activity, especially in the areas near the Red Sea and the Gulf of Suez, due to its proximity to the African cross -rift. The National Time Network, within the framework of the National Institute for Research for Astronomy and Geophysics, is constantly monitoring seismic events using advanced technology to provide fast and accurate data to evaluate public risk and safety.

While most earthquakes in Egypt are moderate to moderate (usually 5.0 on the Richter scale), they often take attention – especially in coastal areas such as Horgada, which is a major tourist destination. The Red Sea earthquake, which is 3.3 in size, is located within the natural seismic range in the region. Although the population felt trembling, these simple earthquakes rarely cause damage, highlighting the importance of continuous monitoring and preparedness efforts by the relevant authorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jordannews.jo/Section-20/Middle-East/Three-Earthquakes-Strike-Egypt-on-Sunday-Evening-42297 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos