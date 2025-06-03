Today's earthquake last updates: 6.2 earthquake in Greece, Türkiye feels tremors; 7 hurts while fleeing in a state of panic





A powerful earthquake struck 6.2 degrees near the Dodecanez Islands, along the borders of Türkiye in the Mediterranean region, on Tuesday. The authorities evaluate the damage and monitoring of the final tremors. Another earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit the Turkish coastal town of Marmaris simultaneously, injuring at least seven people, according to the Turkish Disaster Management Agency and local authorities.

The governor of Marmaris Idris Akbik, adding that there was no severe damage to any buildings, that people were injured in the Mediterranean coastal city, where some of the windows and balconies jumped in the streets in a state of panic.

According to what was stated, the tremors were felt in parts of southern Greece, Western Turkey and the nearby Aegean Sea. Local authorities are currently evaluating the situation, although there are no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage. Emergency response teams remain on alert because the final tremors are possible.

EMSC said the earthquake, registered at 23:17 UTC, occurred about 18 km from Rhodes at a depth of 68 km (42 miles).

This came after weeks of an earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter scale that struck Turkey on Thursday around 3.46 pm (local time). The tremor felt 14 km northeast of Colo.

Repeated earthquakes in the area

Often the Aegean Sea region, especially near Rhodes and turkey borders, are often faced with earthquakes because they are located on a very active tectonic plate. This region is affected by the Hellenic movement and the Earth extends in a direction from the north and south.

There were large earthquakes here in the past, including the 7.0 -magnitude Samos earthquake and the devastating Rhodes earthquake in 1481.

Since February 2025, scientists have recorded more than 900 small earthquakes around Santorini. However, not all earthquake groups, also known as swarms, do not lead to volcanic eruptions or major disasters.

I published it:

Satyam Singh

Posted on:

June 3, 2025

