More than 200 prisoners flee from Pakistan prison while evacuating after the earthquake





Semi -military soldiers stand outside Malir prison in the province after dozens of prisoners fled the prison on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan, on June 3, 2025. Credit image: Reuters

At least 216 prisoners escaped from a Pakistani prison after the outbreak of chaos during a precautionary evacuation after an earthquake in the region, according to media reports on Tuesday (June 3, 2025).

One of the prisoners was killed, and three members of the Paliphone Border Squad and employees of the prison were injured in the Monday night (June 2, 2025) incident in Maleer Prison in Karachi, Gio News said.

According to prison authorities, more than 80 prisoners were restored.

Media members are seen through a broken glass window inside the provincial prison headquarters after dozens of prisoners escaped from prison on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan, on June 3, 2025. credit photo

Karachi has suffered a series of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

The prison supervisor, Shah's guidance, said that more than 600 prisoners had taken out of their barracks during the tremors.

“In the midst of chaos, 216 managed to escape,” the report quoted Shah as saying.

He added that more than 135 prisoners remain free, and that research efforts are continuing.

Law enforcement authorities launched a joint operation to track down the remaining fugitives.

The report said that the Minister of Interior in Sindh Dia Al -Hassan Lanjar described the accident as “the most dangerous breaking of prison” in recent years.

The minister said that all the prisoners who escaped were identified, and the targeted raids were underway in their homes and the surrounding areas.

He added that an investigation committee will be formed to investigate the accident.

The report said that Maleir prison includes more than 6000 prisoners at the time of the accident, and most of them were involved in drug -related cases, quoting prison officials.

Karachi has seen 16 moderate earthquakes since Sunday, according to the seismic surveillance center in the Pakistani Meteorological Department (PMD).

Posted – June 03, 2025 01:10 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/hundreds-of-prisoners-escape-from-karachi-prison-after-earthquake-in-pakistan-june-3-2025/article69651701.ece

